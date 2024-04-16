Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos

A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos

Save

A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ChairA2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairA2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, BeamA2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, KitchenA2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bauru, Brazil
  • Architects: Caracho Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  382
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Santo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aristeu Pires, Cnox, Deca, Eletrolux, Elettromec, Estúdio RK, Marcel Breuer, REKA, Sérgio Rodrigues, Tidelli, Zanini de Zanine
  • Project Team: Marcos Caracho, Daniela Bornia, Rodrigo Berbel, Alan Costa, Rafael Montanher, Leonardo Rodrigues, Eduardo Ferreira, Fernanda de Moraes
  • Interior Design: Chris Mercadante Velloso
  • Structural Project: Cesar Henrique Trombini
  • City: Bauru
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Santo

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located in a condominium in the city of Bauru, on a plot of land with a pronounced slope from the back to the front of the lot, allowing its arrangement on two levels.

Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Daniel Santo
Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Daniel Santo

The main entrance is on the second floor relative to street level, occupying practically the entire extension of the architectural program. Access is via a lateral concrete staircase, starting at ground level, next to the garage and a multifunctional complex with internal connection to the residence, currently used as an office by the resident.

Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Daniel Santo
Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 18 of 22
Plan - Upper floor
Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Table
© Daniel Santo

The facade is delineated by two concrete gables, supported by concrete pillars as well, which not only tie the structure together but also run along the entire side of the building, penetrating the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Daniel Santo
Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Daniel Santo
Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass
© Daniel Santo

Both internally and externally, natural elements stand out at all scales of the residence, from the structure to the interior details. Elements such as exposed concrete, wooden flooring inside the house and on the external deck, large glass panels, and charred wood panels have been arranged to connect the spaces.

Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Santo

The interior furniture consists of pieces signed by renowned Brazilian artists and a carefully curated selection by the interior designer, who is also the owner of the house.

Save this picture!
A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Daniel Santo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Caracho Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "A2 House / Caracho Arquitetos" [Casa A2 / Caracho Arquitetos] 16 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015629/a2-house-caracho-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags