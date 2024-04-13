Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect

Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect

Save

Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Exterior Photography, WindowsBarrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Exterior PhotographyBarrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairBarrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Interior PhotographyBarrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
San Antonio, United States
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Positive Energy
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Accu-Tech Engineers
  • City: San Antonio
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dror Baldinger

Text description provided by the architects. The Barrera House is a seemingly simple solution to a complex program on a small, downtown property. The 370 sq.m. site is located within a historical district of San Antonio and a stone's throw from the Tower of the Americas designed by the famous mid-century architect O'Neil Ford. The house is shaped by its context and by the client’s desire to live sustainably and well within a small footprint, nestled within their tight-knit community.

Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dror Baldinger

Outdoor spaces offer a connection to and refuge from the city. Locating the primary living spaces upstairs affords the clients greater privacy, quiet, and views. This frees the ground plane for concealed parking and 5,000 gal. of rainwater collection for the landscaped front yard, private patio, and lap pool. Porches on both levels relate to massing among adjacent homes. These alignments foster relationships among neighbors and help to reinforce the urban fabric.

Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Image 17 of 17

The home’s cruciform parti provides efficient circulation. A central staircase bridges the private and public halves of the home. As the most frequented space in the home, the stairwell frames views of the outdoors and orients visitors toward the living spaces above. The concrete and wood stair details express the transition from the grounded first floor to the aerial living spaces above.

Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Interior Photography
© Dror Baldinger

Vaulted ceilings over the kitchen, living and dining rooms frame a surprising view of the landmark tower downtown. Covered porches bookend the living spaces. Wood slats provide shade from the southwest sun and privacy from the street. The bedrooms and bathrooms are modest, peaceful environments for rest. Mirrors and a built-in bathroom planter invite the outside in and help the small room feel generous.

Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Dror Baldinger
Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Dror Baldinger

Building systems and material selections support resource conservation and the client’s desire for minimal maintenance. A remote 11kW solar array (prohibited on the home due to historical requirements) offsets 100% of the home’s electricity needs and is maintained by the energy provider. Natural, timeless materials are chosen to age gracefully and make this modern home feel at home in its historic context. The siding is made of thermally treated Ash by Thermory, and the walls are coated with a hydraulic lime-based plaster.

Save this picture!
Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Dror Baldinger

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cotton Estes Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Barrera House / Cotton Estes Architect " 13 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015612/barrera-house-cotton-estes-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags