World
Chou No Hane Meditation Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT

Gland, Switzerland
© Atelier LAVIT

CHOU-NO-HANE is a meditation pavilion nestled in the greenery of Jacques Wirtz's ambitious landscape project for a private residence on Lake Leman, in Gland. The name comes from an ancient Japanese word meaning butterfly wings.

© Atelier LAVIT

Four unfurled wings direct the space towards the pool, the lake, the manor house and the forest of centennial trees. The pergola canopy, also conceived as a curved wing, directs the eyes towards the sky.

© Atelier LAVIT
Floor Plan

The stainless steel structure rests on four pillars as the only ground support for the entire structure and its four curved walls, mostly overhang the surrounding garden.

© Atelier LAVIT
Section 2
© Atelier LAVIT

The meditation space is entirely shaded by the wooden covering of the dowels, with a circular section, in essence of chestnut.

© Atelier LAVIT
Diagram

A skillful play, filtering the light and the surrounding landscape, pays homage to Japanese culture in its appreciation of the shadow.

© Atelier LAVIT

The pavilion rests delicately on the ground like a light insect, barely touching the ground, ready to take flight leaving no trace of its passage.

© Atelier LAVIT

Atelier LAVIT
Wood Glass Steel

Pavilion Switzerland

