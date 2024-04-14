Chou No Hane Meditation Pavilion / Atelier LAVIT

+ 17

Project Design: Marco Lavit

General Contractor : Pedrazzini

City: Gland

Country: Switzerland

CHOU-NO-HANE is a meditation pavilion nestled in the greenery of Jacques Wirtz's ambitious landscape project for a private residence on Lake Leman, in Gland. The name comes from an ancient Japanese word meaning butterfly wings.

Four unfurled wings direct the space towards the pool, the lake, the manor house and the forest of centennial trees. The pergola canopy, also conceived as a curved wing, directs the eyes towards the sky.

The stainless steel structure rests on four pillars as the only ground support for the entire structure and its four curved walls, mostly overhang the surrounding garden.

The meditation space is entirely shaded by the wooden covering of the dowels, with a circular section, in essence of chestnut.

A skillful play, filtering the light and the surrounding landscape, pays homage to Japanese culture in its appreciation of the shadow.

The pavilion rests delicately on the ground like a light insect, barely touching the ground, ready to take flight leaving no trace of its passage.