World
National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov

National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  Project Team: Uri Gilad, Inez Tan, Leon Kentrop, Rick Bruggink, András Szél, Anna Janssen, Franco Serra, Maria Trombetta
  Renderings: Dima
  Client: Foundation Hollandsche Schouwburg
  City: Amsterdam
  Country: The Netherlands
National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. As a singular and emotionally charged location, the National Holocaust Museum presents the history of the persecution of Dutch Jews during World War II. Opened in 2024, the museum is housed in the former teaching school Hervormde Kweekschool. It forms a larger whole with the former theatre Hollandsche Schouwburg across the street.

National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Stefan Müller

The Hollandsche Schouwburg was the assembly point from which Jews were deported to the camps, and as such was already an established memorial site. The story of the 'Reformed Nursery School' is less well known: it was via here that 600 detained Jewish children were brought to relative safety.

National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Max Hart Nibbrig
National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Interior Photography
© Stefan Müller
National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Image 29 of 37
National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Facade
© Max Hart Nibbrig

While preserving the buildings' surviving historical elements, the museum is formulated as a place for both remembrance and to pass on history to future generations.

National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Image 12 of 37
© Max Hart Nibbrig
National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Image 26 of 37
© Stefan Müller

The goal of the architectural design was to provide the mental space for the personal stories to come to life for the visitors – to give a sense of place: this happened here.

National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Address: Plantage Middenlaan 24, 27 29, 1018 DE Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Office Winhov
