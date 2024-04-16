House in Umanose / Buttondesign

+ 11

This house is located in Nishi-Tokyo City, Tokyo. The site looks up to a promenade that stretches like a horse's back, and is planned as an atelier for the couple, both creators, and a home for their family of four.

On the first floor, the atelier, which also serves as the entrance, and the water area and closets are arranged in a layout that can easily accommodate visitors. The children can see when they come home, and in the evening they can do their homework together, making this a place for family communication. The entranceway, where various people come and go, and the studio, where people face their creative work, are open spaces with large windows that allow people to feel the abundant greenery close to the ground.

The second floor consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen, children's room, and bedrooms. In contrast to the first floor, while emphasizing privacy and controlling sight lines, the large bay window in the dining room allows the scenery of the horse's back, rich in nature, to dive into the room and blend into the daily life of the residents. The wooden shaft of the sloping roof, like that of a mountain hut, is visible above the atrium, providing visual warmth and a sense of security as a house that protects itself from the outside.

To keep costs low and avoid a conventional design, veneer and cloth are applied separately, creating a pleasant rhythm in the interior. The large space and the large windows that let in the outside view create a small cabin-like house with an expansiveness that cannot be measured in terms of area but rather in terms of comfort.