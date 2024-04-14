Leiria Skatepark / Arquitectura Viva

+ 25

Construction: Wasteland Skateparks

Program / Use / Building Function: Skatepark

Client: Municipality of Leiria

City: Leiria

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Leiria, the São Romão Radical Park, with an area of approximately 2,265m2, was one of the forgotten places in the city of Leiria, only used by children and, occasionally, BMX riders. Opened in 2006, the park had obsolete equipment, wear and tear and damage caused by intense use and the natural aging of its building materials.

In this context, it was essential to carry out a rehabilitation project to meet the needs of skateboarders, BMX riders and inline skaters. The aim is not only to improve conditions for use but also to create a safe space that promotes interaction between different age groups and supports the sustainable development of sports and leisure.

In this approach to redevelopment, priority was given to preserving existing structures and minimizing structural changes to the park. To guarantee the safety of users and promote the smooth flow of movement, high-risk areas were eliminated and points of conflict or clashes between users were minimized.

New elements were also introduced to increase the number of different exercises and to control speed, without compromising user safety.

One of the park's highlights is the brick-designed ramp, which adds a unique vibe to the skateboarding experience. This feature, combined with the flexibility of the space and the combination of different types of sports, makes the São Romão Radical Park a very popular destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

More than just a sports park, the Parque Radical de São Romão is a community space that promotes inclusion and unity through sports and leisure.