Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Philippines
  5. Through House / Jim Caumeron Design

Through House / Jim Caumeron Design

Save

Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteThrough House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairThrough House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsThrough House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, ShowerThrough House / Jim Caumeron Design - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Philippines
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 8 of 33
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla

Text description provided by the architects. The Through House project was crafted for a billiards-loving doctor and his two daughters seeking solace away from the city in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines. Nestled within a gated community of modest plots, the design sought to expand the perception of space on the relatively small lot. Inspired by the success of a previous project, Viewpoint House, the studio aimed for minimal materiality while maximizing spatial potential. The design achieved a calm and liberating ambiance by embracing thoroughness in various aspects—space, views, light, ventilation, connectedness, and interaction.

Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 6 of 33
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla

The concept began by reimagining the conventional enclosed structure, removing two opposite walls to foster spatial continuity. This arrangement, akin to a stack of alternating planes, informed the layout across different levels, tailored to the site's orientation and requirements.

Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla
Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla
Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 21 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla

At ground level, outdoor boundaries were delineated by enclosing fence walls, mandated by the community regulations. The entrance, aligned with the concrete fence, offers a welcoming vista of the accent plant beyond, also exposing the rear setback space and rear wall. The living areas seamlessly extend to the outdoors, with the front lawn and formal dining space flanking either side. A double-height dining hall promotes ventilation through the operable windows in the second-floor hallway that draws air out. A continuous bench-like element integrates the swimming pool, enhancing the sense of expansiveness stitching the living area and father’s room. Glass walls foster connectivity between spaces, while operable windows promote cross ventilation throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla
Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Image 23 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla

Upstairs, horizontal planes serve as room dividers or are segmented to create open spaces. Partial planes act as fins, controlling sun exposure along the hallway. The billiard hall features a pocket garden and a balcony offering views of the front lawn. A protruding cube houses the daughters' common toilet and bathroom, softened by a facade of a potted plant. This was the product of enclosing two planes to make the bathroom private. As a result, it became an accent of the front elevation of the house. Lime-washed walls blur the distinction between interior and exterior, inviting residents to enjoy a living experience akin to a Jenga puzzle, with shifting light and airy atmospheres.

Save this picture!
Through House / Jim Caumeron Design - Interior Photography
© r-vis : kevin nuñez, lance sy, julian patric semilla

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jim Caumeron Design
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPhilippines

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPhilippines
Cite: "Through House / Jim Caumeron Design" 12 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015534/through-house-jim-caumeron-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags