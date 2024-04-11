Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 2 of 28Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 3 of 28Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Chair, GardenNirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 5 of 28Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - More Images+ 23

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kurel, India
  • Architects: Design Work Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1752
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, LIMOCOAT, Mitsubishi Electric, Scorpene
  • Lead Architect: Jitendra Sabalpara
  • Design Team: Dinesh Suthar, Bharat Patel, Prabhuti Sorathiya
  • Project Architect: Prabhuti Sorathiya
  • Structural Engineer Team: Ritesh and Mayur
  • City: Kurel
  • Country: India
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Our fascination for tropical architecture always made us appreciative of its beauty and significance. Site is located near Surat. The land offers a beautiful panoramic river view and mango trees on the other side. When we collaborate with clients, we prioritize engaging with them from the very beginning to grasp their preferences and architectural tastes. We always remind ourselves that every project is a collaborative effort between the designer and the user.

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 2 of 28
© Vinay Panjwani

The idea was to create a villa concept in which all different blocks had specific features without interfering with one another; therefore, a central living, dining space, and bedrooms were designed with maximum views so as to provide each with a magnificent view of the river and internal courtyards. Planning strategies of spatial sequencing, framing of views, and controlling of light to create a variety of different atmospheres and experiences throughout the house.

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vinay Panjwani
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 23 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 10 of 28
© Vinay Panjwani

The house is never revealed all at once. The circulation is planned in such a way that the spaces are slowly unfolded to the visitor in an experiential and spatial journey throughout the house. From the smaller entrance pavilion to the expansiveness of the entrance water courtyard, the visitor is focused on a quiet, more serene space dominated by trees and Nandi in the center.

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table
© Vinay Panjwani
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 24 of 28
First Floor Plan
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vinay Panjwani

The main Living Room and dining room are designed as lightweight glass boxes that sit inside what feels like a larger garden room and become one with external spaces. At the same time, the bedroom block is solid, with private courtyards and a river view on the other side. The swimming pool is located to get the most spectacular view of sunset and river, giving the feel of an infinite edge.

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Vinay Panjwani
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 28 of 28
Sections 2
Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Vinay Panjwani

Basic minimal materials with furnishings blending in it along with artworks to keep the house casual. The materials used in the house are a mixture of rustic natural finishes such as the roughly worked stone walls, naturally finished teak, finished textured lime walls, and Indian stone on the floor. Finding joy in designing spaces for people extends beyond creating aesthetically pleasing designs. It requires honesty, hard work, and a consideration of how the designed space interacts with its context.

Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group - Image 6 of 28
© Vinay Panjwani

Project gallery

About this office
Design Work Group
Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Cite: "Nirmal Van House / Design Work Group" 11 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

