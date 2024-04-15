Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fujinomiya, Japan
House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Satoshi Asakawa

Text description provided by the architects. This is a farmhouse for a rancher located on the Asagiri Plateau in Shizuoka Prefecture. Fuji. As the name implies, the Asagiri Plateau is a ranching area located at the foot of the 870-meter-high mountain on the west side of Mt. When I visited the area for the first time; I was amazed at the rapidly changing weather conditions of the mountain and the completely different appearance of the landscape during a single day, depending on the tilt of the sunlight.

House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, Windows
© Satoshi Asakawa
House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Interior Photography, Chair
© Satoshi Asakawa

The first step in designing this project was to realize that this scenery is not just scenery but part of the daily lives of the local residents and that there is an invisible connection between people and nature.

House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Satoshi Asakawa

A day in the life of a rancher, which begins with milking, is spent mostly in the vastness of nature. We thought about how to create a comfortable house that would connect the beautifully changing nature in front of our eyes with the peaceful life of the people. We, therefore, planned an earthen floor where family and friends could gather in a straight line connecting the point at the top of Mt.to center of the house.

House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Satoshi Asakawa
House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Image 17 of 17
Plan - 1st Floor
House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Image 14 of 17
© Satoshi Asakawa

In the warm season, when the windows are open, a pleasant breeze blows in from the mountainside, and the cool stone floor can be felt with the soles of one's feet. In the cold season, they warm themselves by sitting around the wood stove and watching the flickering flames. Such joys of life are concentrated in this earthen floor. Fuji has been close to the owner since he was a child.  The theme of this house was to incorporate this environment itself into daily life along a single line.

House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Satoshi Asakawa

Project gallery

About this office
Buttondesign
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "House in Asagiri Kogen / Buttondesign" 15 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015501/house-in-asagiri-kogen-buttondesign> ISSN 0719-8884

