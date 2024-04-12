Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa

Apartments
Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The project is composed of a series of detached rooms (of about 6 Tatami mats) connecting to form apartments inside a post and beam structure. Each apartment in the building was designed individually with consideration of the site’s conditions, orientation, and floor level. As a result, none of the apartments and floors are identical.

Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Interior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Image 16 of 23
Diagram
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Image 19 of 23
Plan
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Door
© Masao Nishikawa

The finishing materials of the rooms were selected in a similar manner. Three different sets of materials were used to accommodate various programs. Alongside diagonal walls, half-arch elements were used in two orientations (plan and section) to connect non-tangent diagonal rooms.

Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Masao Nishikawa
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Image 22 of 23
Section
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Masao Nishikawa
Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Image 17 of 23
Diagrams

The distinctive shapes of these curved partitioning walls suggest the presence of further dwelling units and common areas beyond, whilst the repetition of the exposed structure through rooms provokes a sense of expansiveness transcending any physical boundaries.

Mikumizaka Flats / Hiroyuki Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa

By presenting a continuous environment that stretches from the individual apartment through the entire building and out into the surrounding neighborhood, each dwelling unit is positioned in relation to a wider context.

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

About this office
Hiroyuki Ito Architects
