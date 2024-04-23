Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Renovation
Los Angeles, United States
Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 10 of 24
© Mike Kelley

Text description provided by the architects. In the evolving landscape of Los Angeles' Arts District, where industrial relics are being reimagined into vibrant new spaces, many have had to navigate the changes the COVID-19 pandemic brought on.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 6 of 24
© Mike Kelley

Architecture & design studio, Sheft Farrace, began this journey in 2021 when they were enlisted to convert an aging, neglected warehouse in the area into a new office space.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 12 of 24
© Mike Kelley
Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 8 of 24
© Mike Kelley

The warehouse in question, a relic from the 1920s, boasted the classic LA bow-truss architecture—a testament to the city's industrial past. The designers approached the project with reverence for the typology’s historical significance, embracing the original shell. The challenge was to breathe new life into the space while preserving its architectural integrity.

As the project unfolded over the following years, it became apparent that the anticipated return-to-office life post-pandemic was not materializing. In response, the owners and design team pivoted their focus towards creating a more multi-functional building. The space was envisioned to be versatile—a sometimes workplace, a sometimes event space, and a sometimes creativity studio, all rolled into one.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 14 of 24
© Mike Kelley

To do this, Sheft Farrace streamlined the build-out and started focusing more on sweeping structural moves rather than erecting smaller interior elements typical of conventional office spaces. They delineated zones of activity through the manipulation of the ground plane. Excavating both the front and rear of the building within the existing shell allowed the team to create an indoor/outdoor space at the street front and add a full mezzanine below the existing roof in the rear, ready to accommodate a variety of potential activities.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 5 of 24
© Mike Kelley
Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 20 of 24
© Mike Kelley

And, while the design team made strategic alterations to the exterior—modifying openings, creating a new entry vestibule, and refinishing the facades—they were meticulous in maintaining the building's original aesthetic. This deliberate choice played into the quintessential Los Angeles trope of unassuming or even dilapidated exteriors that conceal a completely different world within.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 4 of 24
© Mike Kelley

As the need for in-person space becomes more & more unpredictable, adaptive reuse projects like this—with no singular program—may continue to be the norm, especially in areas like Los Angeles’ Arts District where old infrastructure is constantly being recycled & redeveloped.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace - Image 2 of 24
© Mike Kelley

Project location

Address:Los Angeles, California, United States

About this office
Sheft Farrace
Office

Cite: "Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace" 23 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015479/arts-district-warehouse-sheft-farrace> ISSN 0719-8884

