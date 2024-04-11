Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura

Houses
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
  Architects: Nó Arquitetura
  Area: 4844 ft²
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: André Miguel Coronha
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Yendes Persianas e Cortinas
  Lead Architects: Achilles Barino Cortes e Thaynara Lameirinhas Faria
Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© André Miguel Coronha

Text description provided by the architects. In the highest part of the city, on a steep slope, overlooking the sea of ​​hills of Minas Gerais - Brazil, lies Casa Bosque.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 10 of 34
© André Miguel Coronha
Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© André Miguel Coronha

A metallic spyglass, with discreet proportions and soft materiality, houses a compact and objective residential program.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 3 of 34
© André Miguel Coronha
Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 32 of 34
Ground floor plan

The design idea is born from minimal intervention on the landscape, creating a respectful and intelligent dialogue with the local exuberant nature.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Miguel Coronha
Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© André Miguel Coronha

A house that adapts to the land, not the other way around. It is also possible to understand the house as two concrete platforms and an aerial bar, permeated by voids, vegetation, light and few support points.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 16 of 34
© André Miguel Coronha
Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© André Miguel Coronha

The residence has three levels: the ground floor organizes an uncovered garage and functions as a kind of access square, the first-floor hovers gently over the ground floor, with an internal garden, living room, kitchen, two large suites, toilet, and a large balcony as a kitchen extension. Finally, on a lower level: there is laundry, a gym, an office, and a gazebo with a bathtub.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 19 of 34
© André Miguel Coronha

A short but effective palette of materials defines the design: concrete, natural stones, steel, glass, and brick, the latter, in turn, is responsible for covering the entire main facade with unusual pagination, ensuring extreme privacy and visual provocation.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 34 of 34
Section A

Last but not least, among the trees, in one of the corners of the lot, there is, in addition to winding stone paths, a brazier, a fire pit to warm up on cold days, and in summer as a barbecue area, cooking directly on the coals.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© André Miguel Coronha

Casa Bosque is a peaceful exercise but full of sensitive and interesting structural, material, and spatial nuances.

Bosque House / Nó Arquitetura - Image 5 of 34
© André Miguel Coronha

Nó Arquitetura
