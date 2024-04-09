Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography
Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Healdsburg, United States
Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled into the heart of Northern California Wine Country, this captivating new addition to the landscape by esteemed San Francisco architectural firm, Malcolm Davis Architecture (MDa), is a testament to modern architecture’s ability to blend harmoniously with nature. Known as the Wine Country Barn, the unique building is the result of a close collaboration between Mda and loyal clients who sought to enhance their weekend home.

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher
Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Joe Fletcher

The journey began when the homeowners envisioned improvements to their communal living space for weekends with family and friends. Initially contemplating a large addition to the original house, their evolving desires led to the creation of an entirely separate entertainment barn and guest house addition. MDa's architectural design drew inspiration from the region's rustic barns while incorporating modern detailing to ensure that the new structure harmonizes with its surroundings.

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Joe Fletcher

To fully integrate the structure into the existing property and estate, MDa worked alongside landscape design team, Lucas & Lucas, with the goal of knitting the building, which features a guest suite, covered parking, and an outdoor kitchen and living space, into the lush surroundings. The result is a design that unites the existing house and pool with the new barn, resulting in a cohesive wine country complex defined by exquisite landscaping and purposeful site lines.

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Joe Fletcher
Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher
Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher

MDa's design strategy incorporated locally harvested redwood siding, paying homage to the region's mill town history. A harmonious blend of timber, shapes, and volumes further speaks to the local vernacular and seamlessly fits within the picturesque environment. From a sustainability perspective, the team utilized timeless passive techniques that emphasize the use of natural elements for comfort and minimized mechanical and electrical interventions. This environmentally conscious approach ensures that the barn complements the natural climate of the region, contributing to energy efficiency. The interior design, meticulously curated by Grant Gibson Interior Design, also adhered to the concept of timelessness.

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Interior Photography, Table
© Joe Fletcher

The project represents the second collaboration between the design-forward homeowners and MDa, who previously designed their San Francisco residence. Contrasting the urban cityscape environment of their primary residence, the Wine Country Barn offers them a necessary reprieve where they can spend more time outdoors, basking in the region's warmth and serene rural setting.

Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher

Project gallery

About this office
Malcolm Davis Architecture
Wood

Materials and Tags

Wood
Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
United States
Cite: "Barn Retreat / Malcolm Davis Architecture" 09 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015473/barn-retreat-malcolm-davis-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags