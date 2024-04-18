Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairTokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, BedroomTokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairTokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairTokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Renovation
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: ROOVICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ikea, Tajima, toolbox
  • Lead Architect: Kei Makito
  • Clients: David Buchler, Koichi Tanabe
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the seventh floor of a 1970s building in Takaido, Tokyo, an ordinary 3LDK apartment underwent a renovation designed by Roovice while guided by the creative vision of the owners, David Buchler and Koichi Tanabe. Upon our first contact, David and Koichi had already started their renovation journey while living in the apartment, driven by a clear vision of their dream home. With three balconies and abundant natural light, they envisioned an open, airy environment that maximized the apartment's potential. Their love for the color blue set the tone for the design, with striking blue PVC tiles flooring leading the way from the entrance into the kitchen and dining area.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Akira Nakamura
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Image 28 of 29
Plan - After
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Akira Nakamura
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Sofa
© Akira Nakamura

One of the pivotal decisions in the renovation process was relocating the kitchen to its original position. Opting for a stainless steel IKEA kitchen unit with a clean, minimalist design, David envisioned a sleek, hospital-like aesthetic that complemented the overall theme. The desire for openness led to the removal of walls and ceiling boards, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Akira Nakamura

Innovative lighting solutions played a key role in enhancing the apartment's ambiance, with exposed downlights lending a contemporary flair to the entrance, bathroom, and laundry area. A duct rail system was installed in the living area to allow for flexible positioning of lights, adapting to the residents' changing needs.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura

Despite the initial desire for a concrete floor, sound regulations necessitated a creative solution. Cationic mortar was employed to create a concrete-like finish in the living area, seamlessly blending with the blue PVC tiles in the kitchen while ensuring compliance with building standards. A subtle brass strip delineated the transition between the blue PVC tiles and the mortar floor, adding a touch of elegance to the raw aesthetic.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura

The introduction of a storage pod, accessible from both the kitchen and bedroom sides, offered a versatile solution for space delineation while maintaining an open feel. On the bedroom side the pod stays open and can be covered by a curtain installed on a rail that also delineates the sleeping area for added privacy.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Image 23 of 29
© Akira Nakamura
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathtub, Bathroom
© Akira Nakamura

To maximize space efficiency, the toilet and bathroom were merged to create a separate laundry area. In the bathroom, functionality met style with the installation of a shower and bath unit, seamlessly integrating modern conveniences into the raw space. The walls are painted in an eye-catching Eraser Pink, which perfectly contrasts the damaged wall around the entrance. As a smooth final touch, a sliding galvanized steel door has been installed.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Akira Nakamura
Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Image 22 of 29
© Akira Nakamura

The lowered area of the Japanese style entrance was enlarged to create a more inviting and practical entryway, exposing the concrete floor that was underneath. By enhancing the existing features while embracing modern aesthetics, we have helped David and Koichi to create the base for a harmonious living space that reflects their unique personalities and lifestyles.

Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

Project location

Address:Japan, 東京都杉並区 高井户, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Tokyo Blue Apartment Renovation / ROOVICE" 18 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015406/tokyo-blue-apartment-renovation-roovice> ISSN 0719-8884

