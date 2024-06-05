Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop, Store
Chang Ning Qu, China
  • Architects: kooo architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Runzi Zhu, Keishin Horikoshi / SS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, CDN Lighting, Enscape GmbH, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architects: Shinya Kojima
  • Design Team: Shinya Kojima, Ayaka Kojima, Kotaro Kitakami, Huang Yongshun, Luo Yi
  • Collaborators: CDN Lighting (Lamps)
  • Clients: ZUCZUG
  • City: Chang Ning Qu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. This site is located in Building 3 of COLUMBIA CIRCLE. Historically, this area served as the Columbia Country Club, a recreational destination for Western residents of Shanghai during the concession era. Following a renovation and redesign by OMA in 2018, it reopened as "COLUMBIA CIRCLE". coffee SHED is a coffee agriculture retail space. It opens to the public square and the community and becomes a daily gathering place for residents. Coffee, agricultural and sideline products and daily necessities are sold here.

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

The SHED in the store name is inspired by the "shed" that can be seen everywhere in coffee production areas. The structure of a shed is very simple: a roof supported by pillars. Under the shed, farmers chat, rest and eat to relieve the fatigue of farm work. In the city, we also want to build a "shed" so that busy people can rest, gather, and communicate here happily.

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Runzi Zhu
coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Runzi Zhu

We believe that a platform connecting urban consumers and agricultural products, such as coffee, should be situated within such a generous and open space. The design under the spacious "shed" uses corrugated metal panels commonly used in agricultural warehouses.

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Runzi Zhu
coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Runzi Zhu

The easy-to-process panel integrates lighting and fire-fighting equipment such as fire sprinklers. By inserting fluorescent lamps into the gaps and embedding lighting rails in the beams indicating the corrugated metal panels, we have achieved a ceiling design that can adapt flexibly to variable display layouts. Additionally, we attempted to extend the same flooring material used for the square in front of the building to the interior, to minimize the boundary between the interior and exterior spaces.

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

There is a small backyard between the building and the apartment behind it, which was originally neglected. We aim to connect the square and the backyard through the elements of the "shed".

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Image 23 of 32
© Runzi Zhu
coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Table
© Runzi Zhu

The interior also opens up to the backyard, with ample sunlight inviting the vitality of plants indoors, allowing consumers to spend a relaxing time outdoors or under the shed. The building facing the fountain square used to be a closed facade. By extending the "shed" outward, we aim to blend the square and its scenery into the indoor space, encouraging people to gather freely under this roof from various directions.

coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam
© Runzi Zhu

Project location

Address:1F, 3F, Building 3, Columbia Circle, No. 1262 West Yan'an Road station, Chang Ning Qu, Shang Hai Shi, China

kooo architects
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina

Cite: "coffea SHED Columbia Circle Store / kooo architects" 05 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015403/coffea-shed-columbia-circle-store-kooo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

© Runzi Zhu

coffea SHED上生新所店 / 小大建筑

