World
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO

Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, BeamStepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, FacadeStepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairStepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, WindowsStepped House / NOMO STUDIO - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Es Mercadal, Spain
  • Architects: NOMO STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joan Guillamat
  • Lead Architects: Alicia Casals San Miguel
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Windows
© Joan Guillamat

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture office NOMO STUDIO has finished a nature-informed villa consisting of four identical rectangular volumes stepping down steep terrain on the island of Menorca. The house features locally sourced limestone, earthenware vaulted ceilings, and sandy-colored masonry and concrete, all blended into a mélange of soft airy tones. The façade keeps a solid-glazed equilibrium and uses heavy high thermal inertia materials, essential to ensure stable temperatures in mild-hot climates.

Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Joan Guillamat
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Image 28 of 29
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Joan Guillamat
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Joan Guillamat

Plenty of sheltered and sunny outdoor spaces invite users to gather and withdraw on balmy days while protecting glass from direct sun radiation. Other sustainability strategies include natural crossed-ventilation, ceiling fans and photovoltaic panels on the roof. Set over two floors, the house contains 3 spacious bedrooms, a double-height living room, a very generous outdoor terrace and a salt-chlorinated pool. Each bedroom has its private terrace with views of the surrounding lush landscape and the Mediterranean Sea.

Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Joan Guillamat
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Image 23 of 29
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Joan Guillamat

The daytime area is a single open-plan space, flanked by the kitchen on one side and framed by an arbor for alfresco dining and lounging. Duplicated functions such as indoor and outdoor living, dining and kitchen strengthen the ambiguity between exterior and interior. Large full-height sliding doors set in aluminum frames allow abundant natural light to brighten up the interiors and merge them with the scenery. Additionally, strategically-placed horizontal window slits enhance diagonal sightlines and create awareness of the pace of time and its changing light.

Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Joan Guillamat
Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Beam
© Joan Guillamat

The use of matte finishes, raw surfaces, tall ceilings with exposed concrete beams and ceramic vaulted ceilings create a coherent sequence of spaces of varying proportions. Wooden doors and cabinets introduce a warm accent to an otherwise calm-colored palette. The bathrooms combine hard and soft materials, such as white tiles with terracotta-colored joints and wooden cabinets that tie back to homogeneous material use throughout the house. Neutral finishes along with exposed materials showcase natural textures that blend into a sustainable low-water garden.

Stepped House / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Beam
© Joan Guillamat

NOMO STUDIO
