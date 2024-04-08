Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices
  Vietnam
  ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio

ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio

ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, FacadeACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior PhotographyACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Image 4 of 30ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, BathroomACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  Principal Architect: Nguyen Hoang Manh
  Concept Design: Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Pham Ho Duy, Pham Thanh Thao
  Technical Design: Bui Hoang Bao, Tran Trung Truc, Huynh Minh Phuong, Huynh Thanh Tung, Le Ho Ngoc Thao, Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung
  Ho Chi Minh City
  Vietnam
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a branch office of a bank located on a busy street in Ho Chi Minh City. Due to the narrow and long land area, the interior space is at risk of becoming dark and stuffy if not properly organized in terms of natural lighting and ventilation.

ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
Isometric Section

With the desire to create a better living space for people, promote a strong connection between people and nature, or, more precisely, bring nature into the living and working space, we approach the solution. The design method takes natural light and greenery as the focus. Of space.

ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
Section 01

By combining many small skylights scattered along the length of the building, a number of small gardens have been created and dispersed in the space, and trading and working activities will be organized around these areas. This garden. In addition, the light well from the skylight glass will distribute natural light evenly throughout, ensuring brightness and comfort for users.

ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Trieu Chien
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
Plan - Ground Floor
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien
ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien

The brand identity design also uses a bright color spectrum, creating glass partitions to divide the transaction space approximately. The end result is a space that brings relaxation to both customers and employees, achieved through a single element - the gardens!

ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bench
© Trieu Chien

Project location

Address: Gò Vấp, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

MIA Design Studio
Glass

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interior Design Offices Interiors Vietnam

"ACB Bank Office / MIA Design Studio" 08 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

