World
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Guaramiranga, Brazil
Sótão House / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Felipe Petrovsky

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sótão (Attic House) is located in the state of Ceará, in the Serra de Guaramiranga (Guaramiranga Mountains). This region is characterized by a large mass of Atlantic Forest vegetation, offering a unique view. The house design was created to integrate with its natural landscape, amplifying the connection between human living and its surroundings. The site has steep topography, which encourages the design to develop over two floors and an attic. This variation provides different perspectives of the surroundings: the ground floor connects intimately with the tree trunks, the upper floor offers views of the treetops, and the attic provides a stunning view over them.

Sótão House / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky
Sótão House / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo - Interior Photography, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky

The access to the house is through the living room, marked by a double-height ceiling that forms the central core of the residence. From this point, you can access the social space, where the dining area is integrated with the kitchen and balcony, or enter the intimate area, made up of five ensuite bedrooms, all equipped with a balcony and enjoy different views of the surrounding vegetation. The attic, designed with the idea of being a welcoming retreat, emerges as the culmination of the architectural design. Located on the top floor of the house, it arises from the meticulous woodworking of the roof structure and provides the residents with a silent experience. With strategically positioned windows, it offers panoramic views of the treetops, creating an environment of contemplation and relaxation.

Sótão House / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky
Plan - Ground floor
Section - BB
Sótão House / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky

In addition to the care with spatiality and functionality, the design took into consideration local materials and labor, favoring a natural result of earthy textures, wood, and stone, which, beyond aesthetics, brings thermal comfort and coziness to the house. This strategy favors a natural result and promotes integration with the surroundings, interacting with the local landscape.

Sótão House / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo - Image 10 of 26
© Felipe Petrovsky

About this office
Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
