Dang Trong Coffee / KSOUL Studio

Coffee Shop • Ho-Chi-Minh-City, Vietnam Architects: KSOUL Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Phu Dao

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bat trang Ceramic Company , Dat Viet , KINGLED , VietTiles

Design Team: Huỳnh Thế Nguyễn, Hoàng Gia Bảo, Trần Quốc Sĩ

Project Management: Trần Thảo Linh

Concept: Huỳnh Thế Nguyễn

Client: Dang Trong Coffee

City: Ho-Chi-Minh-City

Country: Vietnam

"The romantic Southern land inspires poetry,

Truong Cong Đinh raised the revolutionary flag.

In the renowned stronghold of Can Vuong,

Cua Xoai theater remains unchanged, as always."_The Silence of Go Cong by Nguyen Dinh Huan

Indeed! The beauty of the excerpt above somewhat introduces everyone to the place where Ksoul is carrying out this project – the city of Go Cong in Tien Giang province. This heroic land has experienced many ups and downs in history, closely associated with familiar names in each of us, such as Mr. Truong Dinh, Queen Nam Phuong, and Mrs. Tu Du,... It is for this reason that Ksoul has spent a lot of time providing advice to help clients choose a name that bears a strong imprint and marks a special turning point in introducing the new brand – "ĐÀNG TRONG" COFFEE.

The most inspiring aspect is undoubtedly the architecture of Gò Công in particular, and the Mekong Delta in general, a region dotted with many ancient houses dating back hundreds of years with a unique structure of 3 compartments and two wings. Particularly, the standout feature is the imagery of yin-yang tiled roofs combined with intricate patterns meticulously crafted, accompanied by large round pillars and rafters made from massive wooden blocks throughout the space. From there, we incorporate new ideas drawn from the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine Culture – a place that preserves many traditional medical values from ancient times to the present and also shares a similar architectural structure.

The location of this project's site is quite prime with three facades – one ground floor and two upper floors; hence, the use of yin and yang tiled roofs made from terracotta combined with concrete ridge tiles, intricately designed balustrade railings accompanying numerous house doors, and solid green-painted wooden rafters serve as a powerful launchpad, leaving a strong impression on the local residents. It's impossible not to mention the emerald color in the branding of Đàng Trong – symbolizing youthfulness and freshness and serving as a mysterious element that enhances the overall space, maintaining the ancient breath while creating a sense of peace and intimacy.

As customers delve deeper into the interior space, they can't help but feel an indescribable sense of intimacy, as most of the materials used here are meticulously handmade. The most prominent feature is the bar area, entirely crafted from brown-painted wood while still retaining the rustic wood grain, combined with artistic water-wave-pattern cast glass and stainless steel cladding on the counter surface – contributing to a space that is nostalgic yet not overly dated. The ceiling in this area is also designed with the inspiration of traditional house roofs with wooden rafters and woven bamboo.

The main highlight remains the perfect interplay of the entire floor, tiled with patterned cement tiles combined with natural terracotta tiles. Moreover, the interweaving of orange and green ceramic tiles in floor details, tables, and shelves, all meticulously handcrafted, contributes to making the space even more unique. Ascending to the upper floors, patrons will readily discern yet another intriguing detail: a notable transformation in the flooring layout – we have incorporated natural terracotta tiles alongside petite traditional French decorative tiles, skillfully arranged in a diagonal pattern at a 45-degree angle interspersed with straight tile lines, resulting in an elegant spatial partition. Additionally, all the drawings from the vertical lines along the walls or ceiling patterns are conceptualized and meticulously executed by Ksoul, arranged at a 45-degree angle layout with the floor.

Finally, the rooftop – an outdoor space, offers the most peaceful ambiance with abundant greenery and a floor paved with pebbles. Particularly notable are the clusters of green bamboo – a plant species closely associated with the indomitable spirit of the people at Gò Công - the heroic land. Moreover, throughout the shop space, we have also integrated numerous bamboo materials into the interior to evoke a rustic, intimately familiar atmosphere, much like the endearing character of the majority of Westerners.

After all, we hope that "Đàng Trong" will soon become a familiar destination for the people of Go Cong – Tien Giang, where it can bring peace and intimacy to every customer. Once again, we believe that the value of those who create space goes beyond mere drawings, but also lies in the spirit, in the essence that we convey.