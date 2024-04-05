Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner

kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facadekupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Windows, Facadekupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 4 of 29kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 5 of 29kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse, Retail
Munich, Germany
  • Team Leaders: Philipp Pott, Robert Liedgens
  • Project Leaders: Fabian Albrecht, Judith Klug, Christopher Hazard
  • Project Team: Alan Dzhibilov, Ivona Feuchtinger, Marcel Fuckel, Jenny Fung, Eugenia Gross, Leila Hussein, Katarzyna Juszczyszyn, Andreas Köbinger, Marc Kügler, Maurizio Maggi, Lukas Mühle, Danijel Schneider, Thomas Sporer
  • Building Services: Zickler + Jakob Planungen GmbH & Co.KG
  • Fire Safety: hhpBerlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz GmbH
  • Building Physics: PMI GmbH Ingenieure für Bauphysik
  • City: Munich
  • Country: Germany
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. This development comprises five new buildings constructed around a former envelope factory in Munich’s Pasing neighborhood. In the new buildings, there are 167 apartments as well as retail and commercial units.

kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Windows, Facade
© Brigida González
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 29 of 29
Axo

The former envelope factory is the centerpiece of the new development at the end of the main boulevard leading from the center of Pasing. A defining feature of the neighborhood since it was built in 1909, the factory has been renovated in line with historic preservation guidelines. We retrofitted the interior to create modern offices that meet today’s workplace standards and blend seamlessly into the historic fabric of the original structure.

kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Brigida González
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Brigida González
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 4 of 29
© Brigida González
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 28 of 29
Floor plan

In keeping with the sharing economy, the concept for the new residential buildings includes common areas and amenities that all residents can use. A bicycle repair shop, a communal kitchen, a package delivery and drop-off station, a rooftop garden, and a spacious bike garage are as integral to the concept as the cargo and electric bike-sharing system. There is a full-time caretaker available on-site to assist the residents.

kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 22 of 29
© Brigida González
kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Image 23 of 29
© Brigida González

The exterior of the new buildings varies based on their orientation, facing either the rest of the complex or the street. All interior façades have a quiet, objective look and feel, while a pattern of bay window protrusions gives the urban-facing façades a more sculptural quality – and this striking frontage promises to become synonymous with the new neighborhood.

kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González

For the residents, the asymmetrical protruding alcoves expand the living space from within and provide 270-degree views of the cityscape. This enhances both the cosmopolitan flair of the apartments as well as the perceived sense of space.

kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner - Windows, Facade
© Brigida González

Project location

Address:Pasing, 81241 Munich, Germany

allmannwappner
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailGermany
Cite: "kupa-Quartier Kuvertfabrik Pasing / allmannwappner" 05 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015302/kupa-quartier-kuvertfabrik-pasing-allmannwappner> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags