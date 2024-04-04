Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Train Station
  4. Germany
  5. Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects

Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects

Save

Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeChemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Interior PhotographyChemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsChemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 5 of 15Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Train Station
Chemnitz, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. An open, contemporary entree to the city – this is the image projected by the transformed Central Station, with an attractive new plaza that shapes visitors’ first impressions of Chemnitz. The former station concourse from the 1970s was stripped down to its supporting structure and ostentatiously opened up to the surrounding cityscape. The result is a fluid public space sheltered beneath an “urban canopy” and extending beyond the concourse to link what was once a contained space with its urban setting.

Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Interior Photography
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 6 of 15
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 14 of 15
Plan

The impulse leading to the thorough redesign and reorganization of the station was the restructuring of the railway network (which discontinued Intercity services in 2006). The new “Chemnitz model” strengthens regional rail traffic by linking the city trams with the regional railway network beyond. The required conversion of the Central Station provided a welcome opportunity to make better use of its potential while giving the city a new focal point.

Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 5 of 15
© Jan Bitter

The section of the station perpendicular to the platforms was dismantled and the level of the first four tracks lowered, allowing the public trams to continue directly into the concourse, which now opens generously to the city. Thanks to a new switching system, the trams can switch directly from the central station to the DB network, eliminating the need for passengers to change trains. Inside the concourse, the internal façade is made of fabric-covered metal frames which are arranged similarly to the external elements in a staggered pattern.

Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 7 of 15
© Jan Bitter

Daylight penetrates deep into the concourse through the transparent textile skin, revealing the pattern of the supporting structure while opening up a welcoming vista into the city for visitors arriving at the station. A contrast is formed by the underside of the façade, which is made up of diamond-shaped elements in polished black stainless steel that cast multifaceted reflections of the lively circulation through the station. This surface is somewhat tilted along the longitudinal platform so that it mirrors the new waiting area with its trees and green seating pedestals into the depth of the concourse.

Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 13 of 15
© Jan Bitter

The new building is sheathed in frosted pneumatic ETFE membrane cushions in varying sizes. Seen from the city, the sculptural curves and reflective foil surfaces of the gas-filled cushions create the appearance of a closed volume. During the day, the cushions create an opaque appearance with a depth effect, so that the struts of the supporting steel structure remain concealed. As dusk falls, the façade is artistically illuminated with moving light patterns. The media façade emits moderate light signals into the urban space and marks the station from afar as a place of movement, while a warm light invites people into the square as a place of encounter under the city canopy.

Save this picture!
Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jan Bitter

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hauptbahnhof, Bahnhofshalle, Bahnhofstraße 1, 09111 Chemnitz, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grüntuch Ernst Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationGermany
Cite: "Chemnitz Main Station / Grüntuch Ernst Architects" 04 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015278/chemnitz-main-station-gruntuch-ernst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags