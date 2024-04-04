House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture

-
Architects: Civil Architecture
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Laurian Ghinițoiu
- Design Team: Hamed Bukhamseen, Ali Karimi, Fatima Nickahdar, Fay Kazrooni, Fatma Fathalla
- Fabrication: Sadeer General Trading & Contracting Co.
- City: Doha
- Country: Qatar
Text description provided by the architects. This installation for the Arab Design Now exhibit in the Design Doha Biennale recreates the roof of a house sited between two trees in a garden compound in Bahrain.
The form of the roof responds to the process of maintaining the two trees: creating spaces for the clearing of leaves, trimming of branches, and the collection of fruit.
As an exploration of the summer and winter life of a building, the project uses the architecture of the guesthouse as a way of exploring a family’s relationship to the garden they maintain.