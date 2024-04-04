Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture

House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Image 2 of 19House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Image 3 of 19House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, TableHouse Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Interior PhotographyHouse Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Doha, Qatar
House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Image 2 of 19
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Text description provided by the architects. This installation for the Arab Design Now exhibit in the Design Doha Biennale recreates the roof of a house sited between two trees in a garden compound in Bahrain.

House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Table
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

The form of the roof responds to the process of maintaining the two trees: creating spaces for the clearing of leaves, trimming of branches, and the collection of fruit.

House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Image 3 of 19
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Image 14 of 19
Overall Render

As an exploration of the summer and winter life of a building, the project uses the architecture of the guesthouse as a way of exploring a family’s relationship to the garden they maintain. 

House Between a Palm Tree and a Jujube Tree / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Project location

Address:Doha, Qatar

