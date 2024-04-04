Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro

Apdu 'Gaam nu Ghar' Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Apdu 'Gaam nu Ghar' Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Door
Apdu 'Gaam nu Ghar' Residence / Doro - Interior Photography
Apdu 'Gaam nu Ghar' Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Bed, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation
Vemar, India
  • Design Team: Chandan, Deep, Purva, Sangeetha, Saumil
  • Stonework: Nandubhai, Yogeshbhai
  • Carpenter: Omprakashbhai
  • Fabrication: Chhotelal
  • Ips Flooring: Arun Yadav, Kalyanbhai, Dhirajbhai
  • Lime Finish: Motilal Gameti
  • Paint & Polish: Arifbhai
  • Roofing: Onduline
  • City: Vemar
  • Country: India
Amidst aspirations and ties,
In empty spaces and occasional homecomings
In negotiations of privacy and longed cherished fellowships
A modest dwelling in our native land!
“Apdu gaamnu ghar “
Our home in our native village

Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Suryan // Dang

Vemar, a village situated 25km from Baroda in Gujarat, experiences a significant exodus of its residents, with many families opting for out-migrations and contributing to the growing NRI diaspora. In the wake of this trend, ancestral homes are left behind as families relocate to various countries. The village tells a tale of two narratives: one where individuals preserve their heritage by transforming their inherited houses into cherished retreats for periodic returns, referred to as "Apdu Gaam nu ghar," and the other where homes are abandoned, succumbing to the passage of time, while some adapt chaotically to the evolving lifestyle.

Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Suryan // Dang
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Image 27 of 35
Construction Sequence
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Stavan Bhagora

The older buildings, characterized by pitched roofs, solid openings, and a connection with narrow streets, showcase traditional craftsmanship with bricks, mud lime mortar, and plasters. In contrast, newer constructions exhibit haphazard development with raised plinths, flat concrete terraces, decorative tiles, and elaborate aluminum elements. These diverse architectural features shape the village's built fabric, reflecting a clash between tradition and contemporary aspirations.

Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography
© Suryan // Dang
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Door
© Suryan // Dang
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Image 31 of 35
Plan - Ground Floor New

This particular house, owned by a family of former farmers now residing overseas, serves as a temporary abode during their visits. Standing for over 150 years, the wooden structure with shared walls features an "Otla" leading to aligned doors, culminating in an open court that ventilates utilities. The 'Prahar' entertains guests, while the 'Orda' serves as an intimate space for family and segregates women during larger gatherings. The low-height roof and temporary first-floor opening facilitate agricultural harvest unloading/loading. The house, with changing levels and a pitched roof, represents a composite of materials and adaptations for improved living conditions and occupational needs.

Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Suryan // Dang
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Image 35 of 35
Door and Window Details

The old house's timber is repurposed in the new construction, with beams reused in the split gable roof structure. Shared walls are redesigned to accommodate the new roof, retaining the outer block's originality with finishing updates. Wood from old openings is transformed into new doors and windows, preserving the main door and jaali in their original state. The transformed 'Gaam nu Ghar' stands amidst a dynamic struggle with identity and associations.

Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Column
© Suryan // Dang
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Image 33 of 35
Section New
Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Suryan // Dang

Originally conceived as a restoration project, the structurally deteriorated old house was deconstructed and rebuilt due to safety concerns. The scale of the new house is optimized for occasional visits, featuring a split gable roof that encompasses all spaces. The project carefully balances the preservation of heritage with functional and safety considerations, embodying a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity in the evolving narrative of Vemar village.

Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, Column
© Suryan // Dang

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationIndia
Cite: "Apdu ‘Gaam nu Ghar’ Residence / Doro" 04 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015265/apdu-gaam-nu-ghar-residence-doro> ISSN 0719-8884

