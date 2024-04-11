How to Create Distinctive and Successful Commercial Spaces With Decorative Wallcoverings

As humans, we’re under the comforting illusion that we’re masters of our own destiny, strong-willed and unaffected by influence. However, the crucial role played by interior design in the success of commercial spaces proves this not to be the case. Every aspect of these environments is carefully crafted to encourage customers to part with their cash—and be happy to do so—from the lighting and temperature to the acoustic and, perhaps most significantly, the visual landscape.

Whether by drawing consumers in with captivating individualism, relaxing them with luxury and hospitality, painting a stylish world where both consumer and product co-exist, or giving subtle prompts to diver deeper and discover more, the influence a commercial environment’s surfaces have on its success is huge.

With a diverse range of styles, technical finishes and performance benefits, highly technical wall coverings including wallpapers and wall panels can be used by designers to confidently match up a commercial space with the brand or product image a client wants to create. Tecnografica’s collection of decorative wallpapers and panels includes a variety of hand-drawn artist creations, hand-crafted designs, and digitally printed custom solutions, ready to play their part.

Using Decorative Surfaces to Keep Commercial Spaces Fresh and Inviting

A highly detailed, vivid surface will catch the eyes of passersby and draw their attention inside, often with their feet following suit to explore further. But the commercial purpose of a creatively individual surface doesn’t end there. With an intensely captivating botanical design, for example, like the one used for Tecnografica’s Polly wallpaper collection, a fresh and engaging atmosphere gives the feel of a summer garden—a refreshing feeling when beginning to tire from retail fatigue.

It’s not only retail spaces that benefit from the summery or tropical atmosphere created by Tecnografica’s hand-drawn botanical designs. Polly’s Ocra color variant was selected on account of its elegance and sophistication to adorn the walls of multiple Gino D’Acampo restaurants across the UK earlier this year, with the client selecting the wallpaper’s waterproof H2O finish to provide the lively restaurants’ surfaces with durability in the long term.

Wall Panels Used to Identify Luxury Spaces and Products

The hand-drawn designs of Tecnografica’s wallpapers can make spaces feel enveloped by original artworks full of presence and personality, but another way to make both a commercial space and the products offered within it stand out is with the manufacturer’s innovative decorative panels. The high-end jewelry store, Elysium Luxury in Milan, Italy, for example, selected the brand's Dècora Glass backlit decorative panels to wrap around the store’s jewelry counter.

The mesmerizing natural patterning of the panels’ marble aesthetic complements the store’s luxury positioning in the market, while the backlit panels’ translucency allows the store’s central console to draw customers into the center of the space. Although the Dècora Glass panels feature a reduced thickness (8.7mm) that makes them lighter and easier to install, the product also boasts high-strength structural capacity and resistance, making it a perfect choice for the demands of a jewelry store counter—with the paneling selected for both the console’s edges and countertop.

Directing the Customer Journey with Colorful and Kinetic Wallpapers and Wall Panels

As well as enticing consumers inside and towards specific areas, the siren call of captivatingly creative panels and wallpapers can also direct movement and navigation around a space. With a variety of wallpaper and panel styles available, Tecnografica’s products offer designers the opportunity to combine complementary and contrasting styles for this purpose. However, the Metal finish goes a step further: placing a thin film of silver foil over the design, the finish creates incredible iridescent reflections when light hits the surface. Along with adding a shimmering brilliance to the colors of the design, the effect brings a kinetic property to the surface too, encouraging consumers to travel towards and around them to get the full effect.

Meanwhile, the finer detail and vibrancy of Tecnografica’s decorative wall panels also encourage movement. The manufacturer’s Smart Panels—with the decorative mineral-inspired Giant Agate and Maui Blue designs selected for installation in Le Grand Hôtel des Thermes in Saint-Malo, France, for example—are ultra-thin (2.5mm), ultra-light (3kg/m2), and available in sizes up to 150 x 300cm. Their extended size and light structure mean the waterproof polycarbonate panels, available in glossy or matte finishes, are large and flexible enough to wrap around curved surfaces, helping to lead consumers down new paths.

By combining artistic creativity and skilled craftsmanship with a range of innovative technical finishing options, Tecnografica’s collections of textured, shimmering, and waterproof wallpaper solutions and vibrant glass and polycarbonate wall panels allow designers of retail and all commercial spaces to entice, relax, encourage, and affect consumer behavior.