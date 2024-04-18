Exploring Linear Lighting Design for Creating Luminous Paths

Save this picture! Slack Toronto Office / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design. Image Courtesy of Alcon Lighting

Lighting has evolved remarkably throughout architectural history, driven by significant technological advances. Despite these changes, its central purpose of enhancing aesthetics, functionality, and safety has remained consistent. In this evolution process, a milestone can be traced with the transition from fluorescent lighting to LED lighting, marking a turning point that has reduced costs and energy consumption. Furthermore, it has fueled creativity, thanks to the versatility of LED lighting. These new design possibilities are evident in organic lighting layouts, which mimic linear patterns of lighting arrangements on walls and ceilings, whether suspended or recessed.

In this context, as architects and designers have moved away from symmetrical, rigid, and parallel mirror patterns, Alcon Lighting has detected a trend where linear lighting highlights asymmetrical architectural features and lines. In this way, layouts that do not appear to follow a rigid design pattern are being adopted.

The beauty of lighting design right now is in breaking the rules. -Perris Weber

This departure from traditional concepts is exemplified in projects like AARMY, a modern fitness center. Here, the deliberate positioning of linear lighting on the surface of a semi-circular cycling room plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall user experience. By aligning the fixtures between the walls and the ceiling, a dynamic sense of movement is instilled, complemented by a color palette dominated by black tones.

After the cycling sessions end, the lights dim to create a relaxing indoor atmosphere, highlighting the connection between the user and lighting. Thus, besides being an example of how lighting affects our mood, the lighting in this project becomes the primary means to illuminate the space and modify the spatial perception, depending on the experience sought in the interior environment.

Conversely, as an example of the versatility of linear lighting in various contexts, Slack's Toronto offices feature continuous runs with fully illuminated corner connectors, developing geometric designs with linear pendants and recessed lighting.

These elements create a contrast in the interior environment, articulating two distinct languages. At the floor level, a meticulous layout organizes spaces such as meeting rooms and collaborative work areas, among others. At the ceiling level, lighting unfolding in zigzagging and snake-like patterns adds a new dimension where asymmetry creates a dynamic and vibrant atmosphere.

We’re seeing our custom-length commercial linear fixtures, which can be suspended or recessed on ceilings or walls, get specified as zigzags, snake-like patterns, and designs asymmetrically linking wall to ceiling to floor. -Perris Weber, Lighting Sales Consultant

In design contexts that prioritize a clean interior look, some projects use recessed lighting in slatted ceilings. In 735 Montgomery Street, the recessed linear lighting highlights the decor and guides circulation seamlessly from the entrance to the elevator and hallway. While at Tabor Center, the integration between lighting and ceiling creates a unified and subtle aesthetic that blurs light fixtures and slatted elements.

Similarly, Othon Engineering designed a continuous path of recessed linear lighting around the enclosed spaces. By developing an element extending from the top of the glass in the private offices to the open ceiling area, the team created a gesture they referred to as an “eyebrow.” This eyebrow uses a linear light that follows the perimeter of the private offices while balancing sunlight in the open space. Additionally, it became a wayfinding element from the reception to different areas.

While technological advances and new conceptions of space raise questions about the future of lighting, the linear design trend is constantly advancing to adapt to the specific requirements of each project. In this process, the creativity of architects and designers emerges as a key driver, as they can go beyond what is perceived at first glance, turning walls and ceilings into welcoming atmospheres and transforming lighting fixtures into complex design elements.

