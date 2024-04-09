Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Chair

Matosinhos, Portugal
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Matosinhos, Casa da Fonte Velha is the result of a careful approach to creating a contemporary family home that values coexistence. This project, designed for a young couple with three children, focuses on the harmony between living spaces and the ease of hosting friends and family.

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house was designed respecting the existing structure, making the most of the previous volumes to integrate the new residential program naturally. The facade retains its original appearance, while the interior is characterized by simplicity and the use of raw materials such as concrete, wood, and white walls. These materials not only emphasize the contemporary aesthetic but also ensure an intimate connection with the garden.

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Beam, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The kitchen, positioned at the heart of the house, serves as a central meeting point, directly connecting to the outdoors. This area is specially designed for moments of union, facilitated by large windows that completely open, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside.

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the ground floor, the living areas extend outdoors, providing a perfect environment for hosting. The distribution of spaces was thought to be practical and flexible, easily adapting to the needs of a constantly changing family.

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Image 19 of 44
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The bedrooms, located on the upper floors, are designed with attention to comfort and privacy. The layout allows the spaces to adapt, especially with the children's rooms that can be connected, offering versatility and space for play.

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house, now transformed, serves as a testament to the transformative capacity of architecture from a pre-existing ruin into a core of family life that is both functional and welcoming.

Fonte Velha House / Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Martins Pimenta - Arquitetura e Construção
