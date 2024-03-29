Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamLe49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Windows, SinkLe49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 22Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLe49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Setagaya City, Japan
  • Architect: Satoshi Kurosaki
  • Structural Engineer: Motoi Nomura
  • Facility Engineer: Naoki Matsumoto
  • Lighting Designer: Ken Okamoto
  • City: Setagaya City
  • Country: Japan
Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. Le49 II is a residence situated on a corner lot within a serene residential neighborhood in the heart of Tokyo. The client purchased a plot of land close to their daughter’s elementary school with the vision of building a residence that would allow for luxurious and comfortable family living while also providing an environment conducive to remote work.

Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Masao Nishikawa
Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

Charcoal gray Galvalume steel walls, gray natural-granite retaining walls, and resin wood louvers endow the exterior with a sense of subtle refinement. The husband’s study and the wife’s studio are located in the basement, where they can immerse themselves in their work and interests undisturbed. The master bedroom and child’s room, along with the washroom and bath areas, are situated close together on the first floor.

Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 21 of 22
Section 02
Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 22
© Masao Nishikawa

On the second floor is the family room, a single uninterrupted space for the father, mother, and daughter to gather and spend quality time. Here, the rafters of the hipped and gabled roof are a defining feature; light streams in through a pentagonal window on the south face, generating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow on their striated pattern. The girder-side wall encompasses the living room closet space, kitchen, bathroom, and elevator. Meanwhile, cove lighting set behind the upper wind-resistant beams bathes the ceiling in gentle illumination, transforming the ambience of the home in the evening.

Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa

The kitchen and dining area feature a lower ceiling height, creating a pleasant contrast with the lofty proportions of the living area.  Le49 II provides an ideal space for allowing each family member to express their individuality while fostering a sense of family unity. The home gives true expression to the concept of compact luxury.

Le49Ⅱ Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa

APOLLO Architects & Associates
