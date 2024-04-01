Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT

G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT

Save

G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamG Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsG Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Bedroom, ShelvingG Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsG Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • City: Shibuya City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. An originally one-bedroom apartment located on one of the upper floors of an apartment building in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, was renovated into a home for a single person (family).  The client, who has a variety of hobbies, wanted an open and spacious layout that would allow various objects to be freely laid out and would be able to accommodate future changes in the family.

Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Image 16 of 16
Plan - After
Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Akira Nakamura

The demolition of the walls of unnecessary private rooms exposed the pillars and beams in the middle of the resulting room, creating three gently divided areas in a single space. Considering the confinement of a single room in an apartment, and the fact that the building’s structure could not be changed, the aim was to design the things that could and could not be controlled at the same time.

Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Bathtub
© Akira Nakamura

While treating the features such as finishing materials, window shapes, furniture and objects, as main characters, various sceneries can be created and highlighted within the room by controlling (or not) the location and orientation of the three areas.

Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving
© Akira Nakamura

From the entrance, through the kitchen, and up to the bathroom, the lauan plywood and mortar are used in a way that intersects different functions. The glass keeps transmitting and reflecting as time goes by, the furniture acts freely depending on the mood of the day, and the artworks and hobbies scattered around the room add color to the life...

Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Door
© Akira Nakamura

The various landscapes transforming and emerging as we live our lives are connected to the high rise window view of Tokyo, creating a living space that overlaps with the city. The aim was to create new everyday sceneries in a life oscillating between up and down the city.

Save this picture!
G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Akira Nakamura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IIIRDPROJECT
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "G Apartment Renovation / Yoshiteru Kishida + IIIRDPROJECT" 01 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015096/g-apartment-renovation-yoshiteru-kishida-plus-iiirdproject> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags