Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect

Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHaritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHaritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior PhotographyHaritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior Photography, TableHaritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sri Lanka
  • Structural Engineer: Wasantha Chandrathilaka
  • Quantity Surveyor: Shafeek Mushin
  • Landscape Contractor: Ranitha
  • Country: Sri Lanka
Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Text description provided by the architects. Haritha Retreat is a private residence that design accordance with the client’s personal need and contextual force. This house was designed for an extended family. The house is located in the congested residential hub in the city of Pepiliyana.

Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Key concept- Trying to create views within the site while shrouding off the poorly laid out and constricted concrete jungle of houses and buildings beyond the site, which became the catalysis for the design. So, the form of the whole design was created to get views to a centralized space and get forests cape views within the site blocking the outside view. 

Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ganidu Balasuriya
Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor
Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Spatial configuration- The site is in levels, and the challenge was considered and designed in two levels, which consists of an Entrance foyer in the upper level & other spaces in lower levels. The formation is aesthetically pleasing as the garden & pool are centralized for a specular view from all directions. Living is scalped as a double-height space, which enhances the perception. Major spaces like living and dining areas are open to this centralized space. The living area and dining area visually and physically connect with the centralized space.

Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Interior Photography
© Ganidu Balasuriya
Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ganidu Balasuriya

The large windows allow the living and dining spaces to expand onto the pool deck area for an event or a nice gathering. Dining room lays side by side with the living room, with no physical separation While sharing the pool view with the living from one side, it also faces a narrow strip of an internal courtyard along it’s stretches from the other side. Bedrooms stand out with their simple and minimalist design for relaxation and renewal. From this space, we can also get a visual connection to a centralized space. In addition to these major spaces, there is a TV lobby, and kids' work area, recreational area like a maker’s space, and game area, where have a kind of very cozy ambience.

Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ganidu Balasuriya
Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Image 20 of 20
Section

The well-designed courtyards, balconies where you play with light and shade, and nice roof terrace with lush greenery provide additional spaces for relaxation and connection with nature. The thoughtful arrangement of spaces in the house creates a harmonious living experience that captivates the eye and enriches daily life.  The landscape is designed as a rainforest concept to mitigate the views of the undeveloped urban surroundings. The creation of proper arrangement & correct balance of spaces provides the feel of calm & quiet nature for peaceful living.

Haritha Retreat / Manoj Champika Charted Architect - Image 6 of 20
© Ganidu Balasuriya

