La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín

+ 11

Store • Murcia, Spain Architects: Laura Ortín

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: David Frutos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Efapel , Exagres , FARO Barcelona , Salva , Topciment

Lead Architect: Laura Ortín

Construction: CLV

Graphic Design: Rubio y del Amo

Decoration: La Mata Flor

Clothing: Constanza Mas Lab

City: Murcia

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Neo-store and town square. The Vistabella neighborhood has a frenetic commercial activity. In addition, its “duck square”, the garden where those from the neighborhood meet, also has a very close relationship with the meaning of the word “square”. The square as a place of meeting, exchange, and relationships. That is the reason why Javier Moreno decided to place his second store here, in a traditional, active, hardworking and early bird neighborhood.

The traditional bread store takes the form of a neo-store whose almost total transparency allows customers to observe from within the manufacturing process of the products sold thanks to tall windows flanked by wooden pilasters. Also from outside, with large windows, you can watch how they knead, flour and bake everything. Something quite exotic and difficult to see normally. The store is a “bite” that we give to the workshop and is organized with an arc of circumference. Like a soft bite. The center of that circumference is the arrival point from where you see everything at a glance with an almost 180º turn.

The floor of rectangular pieces organized in a radial way directs you to the counter covered entirely in cement handcrafted like a mass. The midnight blue troughs with organic shapes make the browning of the bread stand out and highlight all the good things about the product that is made here. And finally, a special mention to the decoration of the access. A mini land art to express the origin of bread. Tall bundles of wheat and straw. A natural “happening” for this new store in one of the most “happening” neighborhoods of the city.