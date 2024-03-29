Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Spain
  5. La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín

La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín

Save

La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Interior Photography, KitchenLa madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 3 of 16La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 4 of 16La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsLa madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Laura Ortín
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Frutos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Efapel, Exagres, FARO Barcelona, Salva, Topciment
  • Lead Architect: Laura Ortín
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. Neo-store and town square. The Vistabella neighborhood has a frenetic commercial activity. In addition, its “duck square”, the garden where those from the neighborhood meet, also has a very close relationship with the meaning of the word “square”. The square as a place of meeting, exchange, and relationships. That is the reason why Javier Moreno decided to place his second store here, in a traditional, active, hardworking and early bird neighborhood.

Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 16 of 16
Axo
Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 12 of 16
© David Frutos

The traditional bread store takes the form of a neo-store whose almost total transparency allows customers to observe from within the manufacturing process of the products sold thanks to tall windows flanked by wooden pilasters. Also from outside, with large windows, you can watch how they knead, flour and bake everything. Something quite exotic and difficult to see normally. The store is a “bite” that we give to the workshop and is organized with an arc of circumference. Like a soft bite. The center of that circumference is the arrival point from where you see everything at a glance with an almost 180º turn.

Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 4 of 16
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Image 3 of 16
© David Frutos

The floor of rectangular pieces organized in a radial way directs you to the counter covered entirely in cement handcrafted like a mass. The midnight blue troughs with organic shapes make the browning of the bread stand out and highlight all the good things about the product that is made here. And finally, a special mention to the decoration of the access. A mini land art to express the origin of bread. Tall bundles of wheat and straw. A natural “happening” for this new store in one of the most “happening” neighborhoods of the city.

Save this picture!
La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© David Frutos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Laura Ortín
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreSpain
Cite: "La madrugada de Javier Moreno Bakery / Laura Ortín" [Panadería La madrugada de Javier Moreno / Laura Ortín] 29 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015075/la-madrugada-de-javier-moreno-bakery-laura-ortin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags