IDUS Furniture Showroom / I'm D'sign

+ 9

Design Leads: Deepak Kalra (Cofounder I’m D’sign) , Aarushi Kalra (Creative director I’mX) , Mariana Cunha Guimarães (Spatial Designer and Art Director)

Design Team: Priti Negi, Yuvika Agarwal

City: New Delhi

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The retail store for IDUS is drawn from the idea of blurring the boundaries between a space and its experience. Tadao Ando's once said--"the walls and the floor come together as a monolith and hence disappear--and what you’re left with is just the space to experience." The design intent comes to question the nature of space, volume and perception to become an element of exploration. Light and the principles of Sciography come to play with this perceptual language, to guide the visitor and define the larger continuum of the space. The design welcomes us to interact with light and walk along its direction to head deeper into the space.

The coherence of the space is made evident with a sprawling, unifying ceiling, while the floating walls compose unique visual frames. Such architectural interventions alter the physical, sensorial, and temporal experience of it to immerse a person in the explorative urge and glance through the bespoke pieces from the brand. It allows for an open exploration of furniture and showcases it in an environment that gives it a dedicated background, while the floating walls define its micro-level experience.

Having drawn from the brief that sought a sense of home within the retail experience, the spatial design aspects delved into experiential ways that were focused on the visitor- their perception, their connectivity, and their interactivity. The space challenges the common notion of the room, devising new and innovative ways of making a space feel intimate without feeling enclosed. The whole of the space is made to feel large amidst housing different smaller spatial compositions- each one designed to be adapted to an aesthetic of its own.

The showroom encourages a natural sense of movement, with spatial sections seamlessly flowing into each other. This is aided by organic, curvy walls, bringing a comfortable and intimate exploration while forming nooks and corners, perfectly framing the sculptural furniture on display. The walls wrap around these sections so that the visitor is not visually disconnected from their surroundings. As a spatial oxymoron, it is complete in its individual spatial compositions while unified as a whole, making it the perfect backdrop for furniture display.