Sculpting Time: The Contemporary Use of Marble in Bathroom Design

Save this picture! MyStreet washbasin in Verde Alpi marble _Design AL Studio. Image Cortesia de antoniolupi

Marble held profound significance in Greek and Roman architecture due to its abundance, luminous surfaces, and subtle veining. Its durability ensured structures' longevity, while its cultural symbolism of purity and divine favor made it ideal for temples, theaters, and amphitheaters. As a symbol of perfection, marble facilitated intricate craftsmanship for decorative elements, inspiring architectural marvels and exquisite art, leaving a legacy of sophistication and refinement.

Today, marble remains a symbol of excellence and refinement, prevalent in contemporary architecture and art. Its timeless beauty and durability continue to captivate clients and designers alike. In sculptures, furniture, and decorative pieces, marble's natural elegance elevates any environment. Companies like antoniolupi integrate marble into their designs, combining creativity and meticulous craftsmanship to redefine the possibilities of this natural stone in innovative projects. The Italian company—a leading designer and manufacturer of high-end products—has ventured beyond conventional boundariesin a quest for innovation, embarking on projects that redefine the possibilities of this naturalstone.

This innovative pursuit led the brand to fuse marble with cutting-edge technologies to achieve new shapes and, above all, minimize the production of waste during the manufacturing process. Paolo Ulian is an Italian designer known for his innovative and creative work in furniture and product design. Working in partnership with antoniolupi for the creation of a new serie of products, his designs explore the possibilities of this material in a innovative manner. By using cutting and manipulation techniques, surprising and original pieces were created, with an ethos based on ethical principles and reverence for natural beauty. Iconic creations like Introverso, Controverso, and Intreccio are sculptural washbasins that creatively explore the capabilities offered by CNC machines while maintaining a humanistic sensibility and poetic touch. These designs manifest as either raw forms or intricate sculptural volumes, challenging the boundaries of what can be achieved by human hands.

Other designs, such as the Flow and Filorigo washbasins, transform functional and simple pieces into true works of art through computerized machining. Flow embodies the dynamic interaction between water and matter, with its jagged edges capturing the essence of natural fracture while juxtaposing the smooth cylindrical column that supports it. Filorigo is a simplified variant of the Flow washbasin, maintaining its essence and simplicity through a balanced composition of two cylindrical volumes of marble or stone, offering usability without compromising its vibrant surface marked by dense vertical grooves.

From the revitalization of antoniolupi's classic design models in precious stones, to the latest explorations—where marble is perfectly integrated with other natural materials such as wood—harmonious and versatile designs have emerged. In projects such as Street, sinks are characterized by a rigorous geometry and contemporary lines accentuated by the variations in marble colors, adaptable to any environment and offering both integrated and suspended cabinet options. MyStreet, another set of sinks, with its square shapes and stone monoliths, makes efficient use of space, allowing customized configurations and accommodating everyday objects. Cartesio, on the other hand, is a set of essential shapes suitable for both shower and washbasin areas, which offer a versatile system for organizing bathroom essentials, while adding elegance and functionality to the space.

The journey that marble has taken through centuries of art, design and architecture has seen a remarkable transformation, marked by a harmonious fusion between tradition and the technologies available in each era. This success story not only celebrates the natural beauty and durability of marble, but also highlights the unlimited potential of combining traditional materials with modern techniques, resulting in pieces of art and design that transcend mere functionality to become true expressions of creativity and sophistication.