Parramatta Town Hall / DesignInc + Lacoste + Stevenson Architects + Manuelle Gautrand Architecture + TKD Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the heart of Sydney, the restored Parramatta Town Hall stands as a seamless blend of historical reverence and contemporary flair. Reopened 140 years after its establishment in 1883, the town hall remains a central gathering space for the community. Integral to the vision is its connection to PHIVE (Parramatta Civic Hub)—a vibrant community, cultural, and civic hub within the local landscape adjoined to the lively Parramatta Square. The collaborative effort of DesignInc, Lacoste+Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture (MGA), and TKD Architects overseeing heritage restoration ensures a harmonious balance between the site's rich history and the demands of a modern entertainment venue.

Developed in consultation with the City of Parramatta Council, the project's primary objective was to restore the Town Hall buildings, adapting them for renewed purpose. The Southern Terrace, a new addition that completes Parramatta Square, serves as both a pre-event space and a versatile performance stage, seamlessly linking the old Town Hall and the public square.

Addressing contemporary needs, the design incorporates state-of-the-art features for acoustics, audio-visual technology, air conditioning, smoke exhaust, fire protection, lift access, and upgraded facilities while preserving the original heritage fabric.

The design approach revolves around a deep and truthful understanding of the site's past. Once a water hole and stream, Parramatta Square held cultural significance for the Dharug Clans and other First Nations Peoples for thousands of years. Post-colonization, it witnessed the Assimilation Policy's inception in 1816—which led ultimately to the events of the Stolen Generation—on the site where the marketplace once stood.

Developed in close consultation with the project’s Design Excellence Jury, the architecture of the Southern Terrace symbolically bridges over this historically significant space and integrates into PHIVE and the adjoining Square—an intermediate gathering space for the Town Hall. The conversion of Jubilee Hall to food and beverage amenities activates the Northern Laneway, ensuring a holistic transformation.

In the next phase of development, heritage interpretation elements implemented by the Council in the public forecourt will tell the site’s history. Parramatta Town Hall's commitment to sustainability mirrors the city's collective shift. Powered by 100% renewable energy, the Council's electricity supply includes a solar PV array on the Southern Terrace roof. With an emphasis on recycling, up to 90% of construction waste was repurposed, showcasing heritage bricks and timber floors throughout. Rainwater harvesting, dual pipework, and plans for connection to a recycled water scheme underscore the commitment to environmental consciousness.

Material choices, particularly in the new public spaces facing the Public Square, prioritize durability to ensure longevity in usage, encapsulating Parramatta Town Hall as a symbol of historic preservation and sustainable evolution.