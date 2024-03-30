Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Interiors
  4. China
  5. Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION

Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION

Save

Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeHangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeHangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 4 of 31Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 5 of 31Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Interiors
Shanghai, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. In a corner of Changning District, Shanghai, several old roads encircle the former residence of Li Hongzhang's mother, where the surge of urbanization collides with the suburban texture of the former concessions from the first half of the 20th century. Like the front where fresh water meets sea water at the confluence of a great river entering the ocean, modern-style old houses stand side by side with high-rises of various generations, displaying a rich and towering cross-section of urban landscape. Fragments of history mingle with bits of everyday life, presenting a complex and mixed daily scenery.

Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 6 of 31
© Hong Zhang
Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 8 of 31
© Hong Zhang

Our friends have been running a community club in the "former residence" for over three years, recently took over a vacant street shop left by a neighboring tailor, which is a self-built wooden bungalow from the 70s leaning against the wall. They hope to provide a teahouse in the bustling city for friends to rest, doubling as a community outpost. Meanwhile, due to rental uncertainties, they prioritized cost-efficient solutions and retained the possibility of being dismantled and relocated. Compelled by the high spatial costs of urban environments, a reality emerges where high-density, efficient space sharing coexists with a blend of uncertainty and creativity, evolving into a focal point of our ongoing exploration.

Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 4 of 31
© Hong Zhang
Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 5 of 31
© Hong Zhang

When we took over the site, Shanghai's plum rain season had already penetrated the dilapidated roof. Opting against full renovation, we merely replaced decayed purlins and rafters for safety, and relaid the original tiles to preserve a seamless blend with the neighboring shops. Meanwhile, a nearly frameless large pane of glass was pushed out to the boundary line between the site and the sidewalk, reflecting a sharp facade feature amidst the blurred street boundary. On either side of it, we positioned a pair of tea glass doors, one large and one small, ingeniously merging them to shape an adaptable interface that transitions smoothly from intimate to communal, serene to bustling—catering to the dynamic flow of people in myriad future contexts.

Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 12 of 31
© Hong Zhang
Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 15 of 31
© Hong Zhang

The materials involved in the project are inexpensive and readily available, yet they have been meticulously detailed and translated to retain their natural color tones and raw textures, lightly attaching to the site full of scars like pieces in a collage game. We wrapped the roof and eaves with agricultural greenhouse film; inserted the south-facing windows with multi-layered, semi-transparent sheets to create movable windows that discreetly cover the unsightly illegal structures in the back alley. Soft connections between materials, such as the dry-mounted wall shelves and floor system, landscaping pebbles under the floor grating, and self-developed 3D printed modular furniture, also reflect this approach. New and old components participate together in the circulation of information and cultural expression, with the teahouse's indispensable Oriental essence lingering beneath its functional representation, providing visitors a sense of belonging both familiar and unfamiliar.

Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Image 13 of 31
© Hong Zhang
Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hong Zhang

In the creative process, we embraced a spirit of diminishing purposefulness, infused with a hint of whimsy, in our approach to spatial interventions. We frequently ponder: How materials and construction can act as nuanced communicators, navigating environmental contradictions and uncertainties to reshape spaces in a way that evokes profound emotional experiences.

Save this picture!
Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography
© Hong Zhang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CASE PAVILION
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsChina
Cite: "Hangover Teashop / CASE PAVILION" 30 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015024/hangover-teashop-case-pavilion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags