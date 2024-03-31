Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design

+ 29

Design Team: Fu Li, Yiyi Zhou, Chou Fan, Jie Ouyang, Kai Ma, Junli Wang, Xubin Zhang, STEPHANE ANIL MAMODE, Siyi Dong, Junchao Zhang, Jiawei Lai(E+UV)

Person In Charge: Ribiao Chen, Xi Xia

Engineering Responsibility: Xin Zhou

Architecture Group: Yuming Lao, Qiongyan Lei, Xiao Zheng

Master Plan: Yimin Chang, Mengqi Kou

Energy Conservation: Yuanyi Tang

Structure Design Team: Tao Hu, Wenting Lu, Xiaoguang Zhou, Jiamu Peng, Liarui Li

Drainage Design: Guoming Wang, Jinbiao Lin, Yu Chen

HVAC: Yun Ling, Guohui Qi, Zhiwei Liang

Electrical Engineer: Tengyue Ma, Zhengjie Lin

Landscape Design: Ye Fan, Jingbiao Wu, Qimin Yang, Xiaolian Huang, Ruiting Zhang, Chao Sun, Jingjing Liu

Curtain Wall Design: PAG Facade Systems Co. Ltd. , Jiye Wang, Hong Cui, Mengjun Jiang, Yongsheng He

Program: Museum

Clients: GNPJVC

Exhibition Design: Shenzhen Gies Exhibition Co., Ltd.

City: Shen Zhen Shi

Country: China

Historic Memory

The Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant is where large-scale commercial nuclear power generation began in China. Over the past forty years, six nuclear power units have been built, progressing from technology introduction to independent development. This has led to the creation of a significant domestic nuclear power milestone. The Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant was constructed in the 1980s on top of the granite geological bedrock at Ma Ling Kok. The construction involved cutting mountains, digging rocks, and reclaiming land. The project is situated on one of the pits left by the quarrying. The mountainous landscape bears witness to the historical development of the nuclear power base, which has been restored and remodeled to create the Daya Bay Nuclear Science and Technology Museum. The landforms serve as a reminder of the changes that have taken place over time.

Mountain Re-modelling

The Daya Bay Nuclear Science and Technology Museum is situated at an elevated position in the heart of the nuclear power plant. The building is integrated into the mountain, set back like a theatre grandstand, providing a panoramic view of all six units of the nuclear power plant. The building's solid structure and precise geometry emphasize the importance of nuclear safety and resilience against typhoons. The façade, made of local granite in shades of grey with a vertically textured finish, evokes the exposed rock in the nearby quarry.

A Harmonious Blend with Nature

The entrance plaza is now open, showcasing natural stone excavated from the construction site as the main landscape. A large preserved banyan tree is located in the centre of the plaza, commemorating 40 years of history. The rooftop garden boasts indigenous wild plants, symbolising the tenacity of the pioneers rooted in the nuclear power industry. The architecture, indoor and outdoor exhibition routes, and rocky landscape seamlessly integrate with the walking intention of Chinese gardens, creating a harmonious blend with nature.

Spiritual Fortress

The nuclear island is the central and most prominent component of a nuclear power plant. Its cylindrical design symbolizes the project and is prominently featured in exhibitions.

Exhibition Space

The exhibition space is expertly arranged in a linear and sinuous manner, taking into account the site's topography. It features a sunken courtyard, a sea viewing platform, models of the reactor and turbine, the main exhibition hall, and a science exhibition hall.

Industrial Character

The building's structure mimics the shape of a dragon, creating a unique and exciting experience for visitors both indoors and outdoors. The use of keel-like dense ribbed beams allows for a large-span exhibition space without the need for columns, resulting in a seamless and unobstructed view. The oversized fair-faced concrete frame of the structure exudes a sense of power and industry, making it an impressive sight to behold.

Openness And Transparency

China is dedicated to utilising nuclear energy to tackle the challenges of climate change. The Daya Bay Nuclear Science and Technology Museum will act as a platform to aid the public in comprehending the progress, accomplishments, and safety of nuclear power.