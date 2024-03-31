Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum
Shen Zhen Shi, China
  • Design Team: Fu Li, Yiyi Zhou, Chou Fan, Jie Ouyang, Kai Ma, Junli Wang, Xubin Zhang, STEPHANE ANIL MAMODE, Siyi Dong, Junchao Zhang, Jiawei Lai(E+UV)
  • Person In Charge: Ribiao Chen, Xi Xia
  • Engineering Responsibility: Xin Zhou
  • Architecture Group: Yuming Lao, Qiongyan Lei, Xiao Zheng
  • Master Plan: Yimin Chang, Mengqi Kou
  • Energy Conservation: Yuanyi Tang
  • Structure Design Team: Tao Hu, Wenting Lu, Xiaoguang Zhou, Jiamu Peng, Liarui Li
  • Drainage Design: Guoming Wang, Jinbiao Lin, Yu Chen
  • HVAC: Yun Ling, Guohui Qi, Zhiwei Liang
  • Electrical Engineer: Tengyue Ma, Zhengjie Lin
  • Landscape Design: Ye Fan, Jingbiao Wu, Qimin Yang, Xiaolian Huang, Ruiting Zhang, Chao Sun, Jingjing Liu
  • Curtain Wall Design: PAG Facade Systems Co. Ltd., Jiye Wang, Hong Cui, Mengjun Jiang, Yongsheng He
  • Clients: GNPJVC
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 2 of 34
© Zhengyong Liu

Historic Memory
The Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant is where large-scale commercial nuclear power generation began in China. Over the past forty years, six nuclear power units have been built, progressing from technology introduction to independent development. This has led to the creation of a significant domestic nuclear power milestone. The Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant was constructed in the 1980s on top of the granite geological bedrock at Ma Ling Kok. The construction involved cutting mountains, digging rocks, and reclaiming land. The project is situated on one of the pits left by the quarrying. The mountainous landscape bears witness to the historical development of the nuclear power base, which has been restored and remodeled to create the Daya Bay Nuclear Science and Technology Museum. The landforms serve as a reminder of the changes that have taken place over time.

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 7 of 34
© Fu Li

Mountain Re-modelling
The Daya Bay Nuclear Science and Technology Museum is situated at an elevated position in the heart of the nuclear power plant. The building is integrated into the mountain, set back like a theatre grandstand, providing a panoramic view of all six units of the nuclear power plant. The building's solid structure and precise geometry emphasize the importance of nuclear safety and resilience against typhoons. The façade, made of local granite in shades of grey with a vertically textured finish, evokes the exposed rock in the nearby quarry.

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

A Harmonious Blend with Nature
The entrance plaza is now open, showcasing natural stone excavated from the construction site as the main landscape. A large preserved banyan tree is located in the centre of the plaza, commemorating 40 years of history. The rooftop garden boasts indigenous wild plants, symbolising the tenacity of the pioneers rooted in the nuclear power industry. The architecture, indoor and outdoor exhibition routes, and rocky landscape seamlessly integrate with the walking intention of Chinese gardens, creating a harmonious blend with nature.

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 18 of 34
© Ye Fan
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 9 of 34
© Chao Zhang

Spiritual Fortress 
The nuclear island is the central and most prominent component of a nuclear power plant. Its cylindrical design symbolizes the project and is prominently featured in exhibitions.

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Chao Zhang
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Exhibition Space
The exhibition space is expertly arranged in a linear and sinuous manner, taking into account the site's topography. It features a sunken courtyard, a sea viewing platform, models of the reactor and turbine, the main exhibition hall, and a science exhibition hall.

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Chao Zhang
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 10 of 34
© Chao Zhang

Industrial Character
The building's structure mimics the shape of a dragon, creating a unique and exciting experience for visitors both indoors and outdoors. The use of keel-like dense ribbed beams allows for a large-span exhibition space without the need for columns, resulting in a seamless and unobstructed view. The oversized fair-faced concrete frame of the structure exudes a sense of power and industry, making it an impressive sight to behold. 

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 5 of 34
© Chao Zhang
Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Image 22 of 34
© Fu Li

Openness And Transparency
China is dedicated to utilising nuclear energy to tackle the challenges of climate change. The Daya Bay Nuclear Science and Technology Museum will act as a platform to aid the public in comprehending the progress, accomplishments, and safety of nuclear power.

Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Project location

Address:Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum, Ling'ao Avenue, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China

Huayi Design
E+UV
Cite: "Daya Bay Nuclear Power Science and Technology Museum / E+UV Architecture + Huayi Design" 31 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015017/daya-bay-nuclear-power-science-and-technology-museum-e-plus-uv-architecture-plus-huayi-design> ISSN 0719-8884

