Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI

Save

Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography, WindowsFootbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior PhotographyFootbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 4 of 32Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 5 of 32Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pedestrian Bridge
Litomysl, Czech Republic
  • Lighting Design: Ladislav Tikovský
  • Landscape Design: Mikoláš Vavřín
  • Art Collaborations: Ivana Šrámková
  • Contractors: Chládek a Tintěra, Pardubice a.s. , divize mostních staveb
  • Concrete Supplier: Cemex Czech Republic
  • City: Litomysl
  • Country: Czech Republic
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arcade, Arch
© Tomas Soucek

Text description provided by the architects. The new footbridge with an elevator, which replaces the original overpass from 1981, provides barrier-free pedestrian access from the Municipal Office to the city center and enhances the route across the busy I/35 highway.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomas Soucek
Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography
© Tomas Soucek

The subtle steel structure is supported by massive pillars made of exposed concrete. The elevator tower is located on the axis of the original staircase towards the historic center and supports the structure of the bridge. The tower creates a new landmark visible through Ropkova Street from the square.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Stavba roku
Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 20 of 32

The central pillar continues into a new concrete staircase oriented to the path to Smetanův dům. On the western approach, the bridge is supported on an abutment in the existing retaining wall.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 12 of 32
© Tomas Soucek
Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 4 of 32
© Tomas Soucek

The structural system of the welded steel bridge structure is a continuous beam with two spans and cantilevered ends. The bridge's superstructure consists of two main Vierendeel girders connected by transverse beams.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 18 of 32
© Tomas Soucek

By repeating of the cross-section in the longitudinal direction a spatial 3D Vierendeel girder is formed with an orthotropic deck plate and the roof. The spatial module of 3.07 x 3.07 x 3.07 m is repeated in the reinforced concrete structures.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 22 of 32

The precision of the girder edges and the overall geometry was achieved by the use of HEB beams and welded plates in a cross-section of 220 x 220 mm.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 17 of 32
© Tomas Soucek

Thanks to the chosen structure, the footbridge protects against bad weather and offers an attractive view between the treetops over the Loučná River. The footbridge has a railing of stainless-steel mesh and a round handle. The lighting enhances the contrast between the lightweight steel structure and the exposed concrete.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Exterior Photography
© Tomas Soucek

The simple character of the structure is enlivened by the graphics of Ivana Šrámková at the elevator entrances and the rear wall of the elevator tower.

Save this picture!
Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI - Image 14 of 32
© Tomas Soucek

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:570 01 Litomysl-Litomyšl, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeCzech Republic
Cite: "Footbridge in Litomysl / EHL & KOUMAR ARCHITEKTI" 27 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014979/footbridge-in-litomysl-ehl-and-koumar-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags