Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas

Client: Chuanjia Technology

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Aedas Global Design Principal Ken Wai, Executive Directors Wei Li and Feili Shen, the Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park is completed. The park integrates the state-of-the-art office, tech laboratory, visitor center, creating a world-class research workplace in Hangzhou. The park occupied a land of 228,100 sq m, sits in the centre of Nanhu Science City abounded with landscape resources and lush vegetation. It resembles as a Bodhi leaf, emulating leaf veins to create open courtyards and view corridors.

The design is tilted towards the east to create a cascading courtyard buildings. The finger-shaped office buildings are set in parallel with the view corridor while canteen and public amenities are sensibly placed in the centre of the campus on the north-south central axis for easy access. A serene yet dynamic environment is created through the integration of landscape and architecture. The office buildings adopts a column-grid structure with flexible and modulated layout, integrating office, conference space. In order to maximise flexibility, modular office blocks could be linked to create workplace between 500 sq m to 4,000 sq m.

Courtyards, gardens and public plazas are embedded in-between buildings for relaxation and activities, portraying a space in which elements in nature flourish in a symbiotic relationship. The elegant office building form are encased in a glass curtain wall that are ‘jagged’ to maximise privacy between buildings. ‘The park blends the authentic culture and technology into the architectural form. It integrates the buildings with the surroundings, becoming a showcase for future office and workplace design.’ Ken says.