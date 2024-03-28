Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas

Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Image 2 of 16Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Image 3 of 16Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Exterior PhotographyHangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Exterior Photography, FacadeHangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: Aedas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: June Liu
  • Client: Chuanjia Technology
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Aedas Global Design Principal Ken Wai, Executive Directors Wei Li and Feili Shen, the Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park is completed. The park integrates the state-of-the-art office, tech laboratory, visitor center, creating a world-class research workplace in Hangzhou. The park occupied a land of 228,100 sq m, sits in the centre of Nanhu Science City abounded with landscape resources and lush vegetation. It resembles as a Bodhi leaf, emulating leaf veins to create open courtyards and view corridors.

Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Image 3 of 16
Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Exterior Photography
The design is tilted towards the east to create a cascading courtyard buildings. The finger-shaped office buildings are set in parallel with the view corridor while canteen and public amenities are sensibly placed in the centre of the campus on the north-south central axis for easy access. A serene yet dynamic environment is created through the integration of landscape and architecture. The office buildings adopts a column-grid structure with flexible and modulated layout, integrating office, conference space. In order to maximise flexibility, modular office blocks could be linked to create workplace  between 500 sq m to 4,000 sq m.

Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Exterior Photography
Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtyards, gardens and public plazas are embedded in-between buildings for relaxation and activities, portraying a space in which elements in nature flourish in a symbiotic relationship. The elegant office building form are encased in a glass curtain wall that are ‘jagged’ to maximise privacy between buildings. ‘The park blends the authentic culture and technology into the architectural form. It integrates the buildings with the surroundings, becoming a showcase for future office and workplace design.’ Ken says.

Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Nanhu Industry Park / Aedas - Image 10 of 16
