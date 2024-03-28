Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq

+ 40

Houses • Posadas, Argentina Architects: MAGarq

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 63 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Sofia Schiavoni

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sika ACINDAR , Alba , Awaduct , Calvu , Cerámicas Garuapé , Cetol , Durlock , FV , Klaukol , Loma Negra , Roca , Samsung , Velux , Vite , Weber Manufacturers:

Arquitectos A Cargo: Arq. Ma. Antonella Genessini y Arq. Facundo Parra

Colaborador: Arq. Susana López

Construcción: Proobra SA.

City: Posadas

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Atelier is located in a low-density neighborhood in the city of Posadas, within a one-hectare plot, surrounded by abundant and lush vegetation. It is also where the artist's residence is situated, in constant contact with the surrounding nature. This special context set a fundamental guideline for the placement of the Atelier, to not cut down any trees. In this way, the project is surrounded by trees with large foliage that provide shade on extremely hot days.

Considering these premises, it was sought to make the building respond to an open layout with the garden. Taking into account environmental factors, a simple, open, and compact floor plan was designed, aiming for the most beneficial orientation towards the east with large windows and skylights to take advantage of natural light for most of the day. This configuration provides ample spatial flexibility to adapt to the different uses suggested by the artist.

The Atelier has an independent entrance on the south side, and on the north wall, a window opens with a view of a block of pine trees, which can be admired from the concrete ledge that frames the window and serves as seating.

Inside, it features a large working area, a kitchenette with a spacious countertop, a full bathroom, and a place for storing paintings. The connection with the existing structure is established through terraced deck surfaces and flowerbeds accompanied by cobblestone pathways, providing the project with independence and a visual link that unifies the different coexisting constructions.

For the realization of the project, materials similar to those used in the pre-existing buildings were chosen, materials from the local area with very low maintenance. The entire enclosure is constructed using exposed common brick in combination with exposed concrete and a tile roof. The project was conceived by implementing passive systems to achieve high thermal insulation, including double walls with air gaps and white walls and ceilings inside to make the most of natural sunlight throughout most of the day.