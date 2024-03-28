Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq

Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq

Save

Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Image 2 of 45Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, BeamAtelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsAtelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, BrickAtelier Casa GO / MAGarq - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Posadas, Argentina
  • Architects: MAGarq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  63
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sofia Schiavoni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, ACINDAR, Alba, Awaduct, Calvu, Cerámicas Garuapé, Cetol, Durlock, FV, Klaukol, Loma Negra, Roca, Samsung, Velux, Vite, Weber
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Image 2 of 45
© Sofia Schiavoni

Text description provided by the architects. The Atelier is located in a low-density neighborhood in the city of Posadas, within a one-hectare plot, surrounded by abundant and lush vegetation. It is also where the artist's residence is situated, in constant contact with the surrounding nature. This special context set a fundamental guideline for the placement of the Atelier, to not cut down any trees. In this way, the project is surrounded by trees with large foliage that provide shade on extremely hot days.

Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Image 37 of 45
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Beam
© Sofia Schiavoni
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sofia Schiavoni

Considering these premises, it was sought to make the building respond to an open layout with the garden. Taking into account environmental factors, a simple, open, and compact floor plan was designed, aiming for the most beneficial orientation towards the east with large windows and skylights to take advantage of natural light for most of the day. This configuration provides ample spatial flexibility to adapt to the different uses suggested by the artist.

Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Sofia Schiavoni
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Chair
© Sofia Schiavoni
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Table
© Sofia Schiavoni

The Atelier has an independent entrance on the south side, and on the north wall, a window opens with a view of a block of pine trees, which can be admired from the concrete ledge that frames the window and serves as seating.

Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sofia Schiavoni
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Image 43 of 45
Section
Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Interior Photography
© Sofia Schiavoni

Inside, it features a large working area, a kitchenette with a spacious countertop, a full bathroom, and a place for storing paintings. The connection with the existing structure is established through terraced deck surfaces and flowerbeds accompanied by cobblestone pathways, providing the project with independence and a visual link that unifies the different coexisting constructions.

Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick, Facade
© Sofia Schiavoni

For the realization of the project, materials similar to those used in the pre-existing buildings were chosen, materials from the local area with very low maintenance. The entire enclosure is constructed using exposed common brick in combination with exposed concrete and a tile roof. The project was conceived by implementing passive systems to achieve high thermal insulation, including double walls with air gaps and white walls and ceilings inside to make the most of natural sunlight throughout most of the day.

Save this picture!
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq - Image 35 of 45
© Sofia Schiavoni

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MAGarq
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq" 28 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014953/atelier-casa-go-magarq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags