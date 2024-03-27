Larapi Child and Family Learning Centre / JAWS Architects

+ 15

Design Team: Neal Mackintosh, Fiona Graham, Matthew Green

Landscape Architects: Susan Small, Susie Roberts

Structural Engineers: Aldanmark, Tim Watson

Services Engineer: Terence Ling

Building Surveyor: Pudding Lane , Alex Wood

Builder: Simon McConnon

City: Wynyard

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The Larapi Child and Family Learning Centre provides a warm and welcoming environment for local families to bring their young children to play and connect with other parents, center staff, and any service providers they may need. Symbolically bearing the palawa kani name for the Flowerdale River, which flows through much of the Waratah / Wynyard municipality, the center is intimately tied to its broader geographical setting, creating a strong connection with the place.

Drawing on the duality of the Wynyard urban grid juxtaposed against the meandering river, the planning of the centre uses these two contextual elements to shape the building design. A cubby house, sinuous brick walls and fencing, recessed seating areas, and endemic planting help activate the street to provide both a secure perimeter and an exciting and playful approach to the center. The building is substantially linear in plan, with a circulation spine dividing administration and service areas from social and play spaces, opening out to external areas that take advantage of the sun and protect from the wind. The eastern flank of the building cranks slightly to pivot around an existing stand of eucalypts, taking advantage of the view to the wetland creek below to help draw the natural environment into the play spaces.

The training room is for use by smaller groups and service providers within the center, located to enable the main spaces to be closed off so they can be utilized by community groups after hours or on weekends. High-level polycarbonate cladding allows this space to emit a comforting glow that signals occupation when viewed from the street in the evenings. The principal interior spaces are designed to be comfortable, calming, engaging, and robust; the overall experience is a familiar one, resembling an extension of the home. Play is the fundamental theme throughout both the building and nature-based playground, with elements provided that challenge, engage, inspire curiosity, and increase gross motor skills.

A simple structural grid and timber-trussed skillion roof allow for internal flexibility and spatial modulation. The ceiling plane lifts intermittently, with clerestory windows focusing views up to the treetops and a connection with the sky, both important aspects of child development. A communal kitchen, lounge, and child-oriented spaces are zoned to open onto the external play areas, with storage units separating education, wet areas, consulting, and staff spaces whilst still allowing visibility for ongoing supervision. A light color palette is used throughout the center to highlight the colors in the landscape and provide an environment that will not over-stimulate.

The fluid expression of the veranda and irregular groupings of supporting columns affirm that this is a fun, child-focused building. This threshold element helps moderate the interior environment and provides a sheltered play space that allows children to safely embrace the seasons. The outdoor play spaces continue the themes established within the center, a dynamic relationship with the landscape forming an integral feature of the facility. The design draws on elements of a typical domestic backyard, offering sensory, play-based opportunities for learning.