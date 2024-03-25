Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, TableNube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsNube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamNube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsNube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Jardim Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Nati Minas & Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Arlflex – MiCasa, Bricks Engenharia, Dimlux, Doriedson Marmores, Engehigh, FAS Iluminação, Fabrilis, Franco Berriel, Jader Almeida, Joshua, Lumini, Micasa, Nani Chinellato, Neobambu, O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos, Paglioto, Phenícia, Pro5
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Like a suspended house on the edge of the Jardim Europa neighborhood, the Nube apartment emerges. The desire to bring the wooded view into the daily lives of the inhabitants is a starting point, in addition to embracing and understanding the habits and collections of those who live there.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente

Understanding the dynamics of the couple was the main focus of the study for the layout development.

A kitchen with scenes of privacy and integration with the dining room, a living room to accommodate the large family, bar, cellar, home theater, and office. Different uses are created without repetition so that no room becomes obsolete. It is of great importance that everything that exists is there out of necessity and from that necessity is created with beauty.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Fran Parente
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Image 47 of 50
Floor Plan
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Fran Parente

Walkways with CD shelves were created on the edge beams of the building's structure. The repetition of the quadrant in carpentry permeates the edges and ceiling, creating a curiosity in the look towards the double height of the living room and dressing the environment. Being surrounded by windows, it is interesting to create self-supporting elements to dress and provide coziness to the apartment.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Fran Parente

The Nube Apartment is a project where among so many materialities, the meeting of tones softens the whole.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fran Parente
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Fran Parente

The mixture of textures enriches the look and brings natural elements into the house, a point that is of great importance for us to reconnect.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Image 18 of 50
© Fran Parente

As an experiment and exploration of the material, rustic granite was used from the entrance panel covered with a mimicked door, pediments connecting the dining room/kitchen, and steps of the staircase to the raw island in the kitchen and bar.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Image 23 of 50
© Fran Parente
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Lighting
© Fran Parente

Wood as a base for the floor and ceiling of the social areas brings thermal, acoustic, and tactile comfort. It makes the steps cozy and the living room lighter due to its neutral tone, which does not offend, shelters.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Fran Parente

Touches of color are brought through decoration and vegetation with landscaping in rustic pots based on stones designed for the location.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente
Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Fran Parente

The touch of terracotta velvet warms the environment and contrasts with the black checkered ironwork. It is interesting to balance the warm and cold, bringing all sensations into the same house.

Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Address:Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Nati Minas & Studio
Cite: "Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio" [Apartamento Nube / Nati Minas & Studio] 25 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014927/nube-apartment-nati-minas-and-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

