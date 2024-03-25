Nube Apartment / Nati Minas & Studio

+ 45

Apartments • Jardim Paulista, Brazil Architects: Nati Minas & Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 420 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Miele Arlflex – MiCasa , Bricks Engenharia , Dimlux , Doriedson Marmores , Engehigh , FAS Iluminação , Fabrilis , Franco Berriel , Jader Almeida , Joshua , Lumini , Micasa , Nani Chinellato , Neobambu , O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos , Paglioto , Phenícia , Pro5 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects : Natália Minas, Gabriela Mestriner

Project Team: Julie Bennatar, Ana Luisa Lisboa, Pedro Pollo

City: Jardim Paulista

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Like a suspended house on the edge of the Jardim Europa neighborhood, the Nube apartment emerges. The desire to bring the wooded view into the daily lives of the inhabitants is a starting point, in addition to embracing and understanding the habits and collections of those who live there.

Understanding the dynamics of the couple was the main focus of the study for the layout development.

A kitchen with scenes of privacy and integration with the dining room, a living room to accommodate the large family, bar, cellar, home theater, and office. Different uses are created without repetition so that no room becomes obsolete. It is of great importance that everything that exists is there out of necessity and from that necessity is created with beauty.

Walkways with CD shelves were created on the edge beams of the building's structure. The repetition of the quadrant in carpentry permeates the edges and ceiling, creating a curiosity in the look towards the double height of the living room and dressing the environment. Being surrounded by windows, it is interesting to create self-supporting elements to dress and provide coziness to the apartment.

The Nube Apartment is a project where among so many materialities, the meeting of tones softens the whole.

The mixture of textures enriches the look and brings natural elements into the house, a point that is of great importance for us to reconnect.

As an experiment and exploration of the material, rustic granite was used from the entrance panel covered with a mimicked door, pediments connecting the dining room/kitchen, and steps of the staircase to the raw island in the kitchen and bar.

Wood as a base for the floor and ceiling of the social areas brings thermal, acoustic, and tactile comfort. It makes the steps cozy and the living room lighter due to its neutral tone, which does not offend, shelters.

Touches of color are brought through decoration and vegetation with landscaping in rustic pots based on stones designed for the location.

The touch of terracotta velvet warms the environment and contrasts with the black checkered ironwork. It is interesting to balance the warm and cold, bringing all sensations into the same house.