Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Boomerang House / In House

Boomerang House / In House

Save

Boomerang House / In House - Image 2 of 34Boomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, StairsBoomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsBoomerang House / In House - Image 5 of 34Boomerang House / In House - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Roque, Brazil
  • Architects: In House
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Evelyn Muller
  • Lead Architects: Andréa Bugarib e Betina Barcellos
  • City: São Roque
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Evelyn Muller

Text description provided by the architects. IN HOUSE presents its latest project, a countryside house in São Roque that was based on harmonization with the natural environment around it. Located on a carefully chosen steep terrain with a wide view of a golf course, this residence was designed to provide comfort, privacy, and sustainability for its residents.

Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Muller

The house, which features three suites and covers 350m2, was implemented to minimize earth movement, respecting the terrain's topography and preserving the surrounding landscape. Its discreet facade integrated with the lot's slope offers visual and acoustic privacy to the residents. It is interesting to note that the boomerang shape gave rise to the project's name and allowed for dynamics and integration with the terrain.

Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Evelyn Muller
Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Evelyn Muller

Objectives. The main objective of the project was to create a house that fully integrates with nature, providing comfort and sustainability. Additionally, the residence was designed to reflect a peaceful countryside lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. All areas of the house have visual contact with the outside, integrating spaces and promoting receptions with integration among participants, both in the living, dining, kitchen, and deck with barbecue and pool areas.

Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair
© Evelyn Muller
Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Evelyn Muller
Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Evelyn Muller

Main Features. Sustainable solutions, including photovoltaic panels, solar heating, the use of reforestation wood, rainwater harvesting, and septic tank treatment, ensuring energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact; Abundant natural light and cross ventilation, eliminating the need for air conditioning in the living area and promoting a healthy and comfortable environment; Facade covered with brick, providing coziness and durability, as well as a timeless aesthetic that integrates perfectly with the surrounding landscape; Wooden brises, which provide privacy while adding sophistication and dynamics to the internal spaces, creating a unique interaction with light and nature; Burnt cement floors with tile layout, providing an artisanal and rustic finish, reinforcing the cozy atmosphere of the countryside house.

Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Evelyn Muller

Team Involved. The project was developed by the team of IN HOUSE Architecture and Interior Design, led by partners Andréa Bugarib and Betina Barcellos, with the collaboration of specialized professionals in architecture and interior design. Completion Date. The construction was completed in 2023, allowing the clients to fulfill their dream of a house in the countryside, where the couple can now enjoy moments of relaxation and also work remotely with more tranquility in their routine.

Save this picture!
Boomerang House / In House - Image 25 of 34
© Evelyn Muller

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
In House
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Boomerang House / In House" [Casa Boomerang / In House] 24 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014878/boomerang-house-in-house> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags