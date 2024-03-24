Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Exterior Photography, ForestYouza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 3 of 51Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, BeamYouza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamYouza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - More Images+ 46

Cabins & Lodges, Sustainability
La Couture-Boussey, France
  • Program / Use / Building Function: 18 Ecolodges and a main bulding
  • Wood Consultant: EBB
  • Technical Control: RISK control
  • Electricity: Cogelec
  • Kitchen: IAC
  • Fire Safety: GSI
  • Lighting Consultant: iGuzzini
  • City: La Couture-Boussey
  • Country: France
Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Christophe Caudroy

Text description provided by the architects. Youza is an eco-lodge project located in La Couture-Boussey, Normandy, conceived as a place for authenticity, creativity, and a return to essentials in harmony with nature. The project resulted from a municipal call to highlight natural resources and boost local tourism.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 34 of 51
Massplan

The aim was to propose ecological tourism with a sustainable and local focus. Inspired by observatories, Rodaa Studio designed eco-lodges with large windows framing forest landscapes for a unique connection with nature. Wooden interiors provide warmth, and the project integrates respectfully into nature.

In total, 18 high-end eco-lodges are distributed over a 32-hectare forest area, grouped into North, Central, East, West, and South clusters. The spacing between the huts exceeds a 20-meter radius, ensuring a fully immersive experience in nature. Eco-lodges, ranging from 20 to 30m2, accommodate couples, groups, and small families, with varying designs on the ground, against hills, or on stilts.

The North group has 6 eco-lodges, two perched at 4 meters for couples and three closer to the ground for families. The Central group has 3 huts on stilts, 4 meters above the ground, suitable for couples or families.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 35 of 51
Cabins - Typologies

In the West group, one eco-lodge is designed for people with disabilities, accessible for an electric small car, while the second stands on stilts following the hill's slope. The East group includes 3 eco-lodges, all perched at 4 meters, for families and couples. The South group has 4 eco-lodges on the hill slope for couples.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 3 of 51
© Christophe Caudroy

The project includes a "Lieu de vie" (living space) serving as a central hub with facilities for gathering, events, and information. It is the only permanent building on the site, located in the North along the main road, with a construction surface of 351m2 and a 205m2 terrace on 20cm stilts.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 6 of 51
© Christophe Caudroy
Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 9 of 51
© Christophe Caudroy
Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 45 of 51
Main building - Ground floor
Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Christophe Caudroy

The living space follows a 3 by 3 meters grid, predominantly made of wood with large bay windows, providing ample light and a connection to nature. The Youza eco-lodges are designed as cozy tiny huts with clear wood interiors. Designs vary based on the resident type and site floor nature, offering a welcoming environment and terraces.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Christophe Caudroy

In a sustainable approach, the Youza eco-lodges use 100% PEFC label Belgian and French wood and recycled cotton for insulation. The design aims to be discreet, blending lodges into the environment with minimalist facades, wood material, and vernacular architectural style. Large bay windows invite reflection, contemplation, and meditation.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Christophe Caudroy

The eco-lodges minimize ground impact, supported by 6 to 9 poles. Wooden staircases lead residents to the Birds eco-lodges, preserving the site's natural state, with no impact on existing trees.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Christophe Caudroy
Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 21 of 51
© Christophe Caudroy

Placement decisions are based on a precise observation of the site, guided by nature and potential environmental views.

Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio - Image 14 of 51
© Christophe Caudroy

Project location

Address:49 route de Nonancourt, 27750, La Couture Boussey, France

Rodaa Studio
Wood

Cite: "Youza Eco-Lodge / Rodaa Studio" 24 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014873/youza-eco-lodge-rodaa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

