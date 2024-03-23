Cobogo House / Babnimnim Design Studio

+ 10

Design Team: Jassim Alsaddah, Tareq Hashim, Mishari Alnajjar, Yuliya Yudchenko, Ahmed Alkhateeb, Tasneem Baxa, Jarmine Jae Dela Cruz, Dina Youssef

Country: Kuwait

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Cobogo House pays homage to the punctured tile known as cobogó. This inventive tile, crafted in the 1920s by architects Coimbra, Boeckmann, and Góis, derives its name from the initial letters of their family names Co-bo-go. Originally conceived to integrate sunlight and natural ventilation into construction openings seamlessly, cobogó serves both functional and aesthetic purposes in architectural design. Rooted in the inheritance of Arab culture, the tile draws inspiration from the wooden mashrabiya screens found in Arab/Islamic architecture. These screens were traditionally used to enclose internal spaces partially, and the Cobogo House stands as a contemporary embodiment of these rich cultural influences.

Situated on a modest 400 sqm plot, this familial abode spans three floors, distinguished by split floors that interconnect with each other. The architectural form unfolds with an impressive main facade of 7 meters high, defying the conventional norms of Kuwaiti residential structures. Unusual in its absence of a traditional fence, the grandeur of the facade not only welcomes abundant natural light but also serves as a protective barrier, ensuring the privacy of the interior spaces. A harmonious dance between solidity and porosity accentuates the monolithic form of the villa. The focal point of the facade is the patterned element wall, orchestrating a contrasting transition between the exterior and interior spaces. This architectural expression of light and form encapsulates the observer, starting from the exterior as an introduction to the interior.

The exterior color scheme is inspired by the earthy tones found in the desert landscape, a nod to the region's natural context. A blend of Arabic and Mexican influences infuse the design with a playful yet grounded aesthetic, evident in the tetris-like pixelated patterns of the cobogó tiles. The facade's multi-layered articulation introduces a variety of apertures, finishes, and openings, enhancing its depth and visual appeal. The interior space is generously illuminated by natural light, thanks to a small central courtyard and pool area enveloping two quadrants of its periphery, seamlessly connecting to the reception area. Upon entering through the front door, a flood of light from a linear skylight positioned directly above welcomes you. Moving further into the space, the artful play of light becomes evident through the scattered openings of the cobogó tiles on the element wall.

A main focal point in the courtyard is the suspended cantilevered box, an architectural form housing the owner's home office. This dynamic interplay of water, light, and form elevates the reception and dining spaces, fostering a serene and visually captivating environment adorned with ample indirect sunlight. Linear skylights strategically punctuate the main reception area, ushering in an influx of natural light that accentuates the space on either end. The family living room, designed as a split level, not only overlooks the reception area but also establishes a visual connection to the courtyard beyond. Accessible via a hanging bridge, the master bedroom introduces a dynamic spatial continuity, splitting the double-height space of the living room. This thoughtful design seamlessly interconnects the volumes, enhancing the overall flow and harmony of the interior spaces.