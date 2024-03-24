Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeAC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 3 of 33AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 4 of 33AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyAC71 / HGR Arquitectos - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Residential
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: HGR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1440
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DIANA ARNAU
  • Lead Architects: Marcos Hagerman
  • Construction: Grupo VyG
  • Executive Drawing: Rodrigo Durán
  • Collaborators: Luisa Maldonado, Diego Castañeda, Carolina Hernández, Manuel Silva, Félix Miguel.
  • Structural Design: Mata y Triana ingenieros consultores
  • Facilities: zmp Instalaciones
  • City: Mexico City
  • Country: Mexico
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DIANA ARNAU

Text description provided by the architects. AC71 is a 3-story, 5-apartment residential building located at Augusto Conte # 71 in the Anzures neighborhood in Mexico City.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 6 of 33
© DIANA ARNAU
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 28 of 33
Plan - 1st floor

The project is planned on a 509m2 plot of land in a very quiet and central neighborhood of the city.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 3 of 33
© DIANA ARNAU

The main objective of the project was to achieve highly efficient units in which there was the least amount of meters wasted. For this, a concrete cube was proposed with different openings that manage to give movement to the facades. The volumetric design is formed through 3 longitudinal axes of apparent dueled concrete that form a box that, although it may appear relatively solid, has large openings used as terraces for each unit.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 4 of 33
© DIANA ARNAU
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Image 32 of 33
Section 01

To promote the privacy of the building, the volume is set back from the street, leaving a garden area that separates the road from the building. Pedestrian access occurs through this area, generating a path that aims to make your first experience when entering the building be surrounded by vegetation.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Windows
© DIANA ARNAU
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© DIANA ARNAU

The apartments are distributed between the private and the public, having an intermediate area that manages to give the bedrooms the necessary privacy. All spaces have terraces or balconies allowing spacious windows, but having privacy thanks to the fact that all the openings are recessed from the façade.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© DIANA ARNAU
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© DIANA ARNAU

The use of materials was something of utmost importance for the project. The idea was to have a very warm atmosphere, for which a range of materials and tones were used that favored this. Exposed concrete with brown pigmentation, engineered floors and wooden railings achieve this warm effect sought in the project.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© DIANA ARNAU
AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© DIANA ARNAU

AC71 is a project that achieves a great balance of simplicity between the volumetry and the spaces obtained inside.

AC71 / HGR Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© DIANA ARNAU

Project location

Address:Augusto Conte # 71, Anzures neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office, CDMX. C.P. 11590. Mexico

HGR Arquitectos
Concrete

Cite: "AC71 / HGR Arquitectos" 24 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

