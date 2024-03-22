Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD

Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD

Save

Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography, CityscapeWenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior PhotographyWenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Interior PhotographyWenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Center
Wenzhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yuan Ma

Text description provided by the architects. Wenzhou Gaoxin Culture Plaza is located in the central area of Longwan, with a TFA of  80,000 square meters, consisting of a 1,216-seat Grand Theater, 311-seat Small Theater, commercial and neighborhood centers, etc. It is the landmark of the city's cultural complex and artistic halls.

Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Yuan Ma
Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Image 11 of 38
© Yuan Ma

"Urban Art Park" The design aims to create an open, shared, and public "urban art park". Here, people can travel, relax, learn and shop, providing a harbor of artistic life for the public. Four small white cubes, housing the four main functions of the Grand Theatre, the Small Theatre, the Activity Center and the Neighborhood Center, are lined up along the riverbank, floating on a green public podium at the bottom. Small volume, light intervention, with the light attitude of "cultural colony", to create an open and sharing public space.

Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography
© Yuan Ma
Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography
© Yuan Ma

Cultural and commercial complex. The city's leisure lifestyle is quietly changing. The commercial retail space is dispersed within the two-floor public podium, shaping a porous spatial form using elevation, receding platforms, sky corridors, and sunken yard, contributing to the organic composite of diversified indoor and outdoor cultural spaces and commercial spaces, and integrating culture and art into daily life.

Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography
© Yuan Ma
Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yuan Ma

Landscape Scroll, Poetic Jiangnan. On the street side, the façade adopts a double-layer skin, covering the perforated aluminum curtain wall outside the glass curtain wall, and selects the natural picture of Yandang Mountain with wandering clouds and shadows, and then connected to form a complete "landscape scroll", shaping the image of the urban interface on a public scale. On the riverside, the vertical rods of perforated metal plates are used as a metaphor for the keys and strings of the piano. The upper part of the building towers up like a mountain, the soaring roof curve dialogues with the graceful mountain， and the roof Imagery of traditional Chinese buildings.

Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Image 22 of 38
© Yuan Ma
Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Interior Photography
© Yuan Ma

Open and Luxurious Literature. The Grand Theater is set on the waterfront side, open to the water. The Lobby is supported by V-shaped steel columns and covered by steel-ribbed tie rod plywood point glass curtain wall. Indoor public space, simple and elegant, integrates with a variety of commercial facilities and cultural and entertainment space, creating a light and luxurious cultural and artistic atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD - Image 19 of 38
© Yuan Ma

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TJAD
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina
Cite: "Wenzhou High-tech Cultural Square / TJAD" 22 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014827/wenzhou-high-tech-cultural-square-tjad> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags