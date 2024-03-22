Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio

+ 10

Design Team: Jassim Alsaddah, Tareq Hashim, Mishari Alnajjar , Yolla Ali, Baraa Altoubaji, Nora Irscheid, Ahmed Alkhateeb, Osama Bakeer, Manaf Alnafouri, Mayugga Ret Adars, Sara Alhashah

Country: Kuwait

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The lively atmosphere of the flagship Dip'n'Dip store reflects a clear embodiment of the recently refreshed branding. By incorporating the vibrant red tone that is synonymous with the brand and introducing additional playful, refreshing colors from the branding palette, this new branch infuses a renewed vibrancy into the overall brand experience. This not only elevates the aesthetics but also aligns seamlessly with the brand's essence and values.

The interior design unfolds as a graphical interplay, embracing a rich tapestry of textures and materials. It's a dynamic mix, ranging from the tactile charm of rough pink surfaces to the gleaming appeal of reflective chrome elements, and from the raw graininess of the red brick to the striking visuals of the graphical Alpi wood grain. This diverse blend creates a visually engaging environment that offers a multi-sensory experience for customers.

A notable feature involves incorporating the brand's icons and new smiley faces as illuminating symbols. Thoughtfully placed within suspended translucent material boxes, these symbols transform into playful light boxes, serving as both a whimsical light source and a central focal point that enriches the overall design ambiance. This approach not only stands out as a distinctive design element but also serves as a focal feature, captivating customers of all ages. The design achieves a delicate balance, catering to a younger demographic while preserving an inviting charm for adults, aligning seamlessly with the initial intent conveyed by the client.

As the flagship store, Dip'n'Dip introduces an innovative feature, a Party Room; this dedicated space provides an exclusive area for parents to rent out and host events, especially birthdays. Here, kids can engage in hands-on activities, including baking and enjoying the fruits of their labor. This addition enhances the overall experience, offering a versatile space for celebrations and creating cherished memories for families.

The design philosophy extends across multiple store locations, ensuring a consistent design DNA while allowing for individuality through variations in wood color finishes and reflective surfaces. This approach not only strengthens the brand's visual identity but also adapts the design to different settings and contexts.

Central to this design strategy is the flexibility offered by the primary and secondary colors in the branding palette. The mix-and-match possibilities of these colors result in a unique combination for each new branch design, creating a sense of freshness and individuality. This thoughtful integration of color adds another layer of dynamism to the overall design, ensuring that each Dip'n'Dip store is visually captivating with a distinct experience.