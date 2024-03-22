Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Kuwait
  5. Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio

Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio

Save

Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, TableDip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, TableDip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairDip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior PhotographyDip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Retail
Kuwait
  • Design Team: Jassim Alsaddah, Tareq Hashim, Mishari Alnajjar , Yolla Ali, Baraa Altoubaji, Nora Irscheid, Ahmed Alkhateeb, Osama Bakeer, Manaf Alnafouri, Mayugga Ret Adars, Sara Alhashah
  • Country: Kuwait
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Mohammed Ashkanani

Text description provided by the architects. The lively atmosphere of the flagship Dip'n'Dip store reflects a clear embodiment of the recently refreshed branding. By incorporating the vibrant red tone that is synonymous with the brand and introducing additional playful, refreshing colors from the branding palette, this new branch infuses a renewed vibrancy into the overall brand experience. This not only elevates the aesthetics but also aligns seamlessly with the brand's essence and values.

Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mohammed Ashkanani
Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Image 15 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mohammed Ashkanani

The interior design unfolds as a graphical interplay, embracing a rich tapestry of textures and materials. It's a dynamic mix, ranging from the tactile charm of rough pink surfaces to the gleaming appeal of reflective chrome elements, and from the raw graininess of the red brick to the striking visuals of the graphical Alpi wood grain. This diverse blend creates a visually engaging environment that offers a multi-sensory experience for customers.

Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Image 13 of 15
© Mohammed Ashkanani

A notable feature involves incorporating the brand's icons and new smiley faces as illuminating symbols. Thoughtfully placed within suspended translucent material boxes, these symbols transform into playful light boxes, serving as both a whimsical light source and a central focal point that enriches the overall design ambiance. This approach not only stands out as a distinctive design element but also serves as a focal feature, captivating customers of all ages. The design achieves a delicate balance, catering to a younger demographic while preserving an inviting charm for adults, aligning seamlessly with the initial intent conveyed by the client.

Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Image 12 of 15
© Mohammed Ashkanani
Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Mohammed Ashkanani

As the flagship store, Dip'n'Dip introduces an innovative feature, a Party Room; this dedicated space provides an exclusive area for parents to rent out and host events, especially birthdays. Here, kids can engage in hands-on activities, including baking and enjoying the fruits of their labor. This addition enhances the overall experience, offering a versatile space for celebrations and creating cherished memories for families.

Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mohammed Ashkanani

The design philosophy extends across multiple store locations, ensuring a consistent design DNA while allowing for individuality through variations in wood color finishes and reflective surfaces. This approach not only strengthens the brand's visual identity but also adapts the design to different settings and contexts.

Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mohammed Ashkanani

Central to this design strategy is the flexibility offered by the primary and secondary colors in the branding palette. The mix-and-match possibilities of these colors result in a unique combination for each new branch design, creating a sense of freshness and individuality. This thoughtful integration of color adds another layer of dynamism to the overall design, ensuring that each Dip'n'Dip store is visually captivating with a distinct experience.

Save this picture!
Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mohammed Ashkanani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kuwait

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Babnimnim Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCommercial ArchitectureRetailKuwait
Cite: "Dip'n'Dip Flagship Store / Babnimnim Design Studio" 22 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014821/dipndip-flagship-store-babnimnim-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags