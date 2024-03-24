American International School of Guangzhou Science Park Campus / Perkins&Will

+ 34

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The American International School of Guangzhou (AISG) has completed the reconstruction and expansion of its 42-year-old Science Park campus. Designed by Perkins&Will, the new campus is a forward-thinking interdisciplinary space that redefines the future of learning environments. Established in 1981 for the children of American diplomats, AISG was the first school of its kind in southern China and the oldest not-for-profit international school in Guangzhou. The reconstruction and expansion builds upon this legacy. The updated campus offers a variety of spaces that give students a choice in how, when, and where they learn, creating a world-class educational environment that supports different learning styles. “The Master Facilities Plan was intentionally designed with the future of learning in mind,” says AISG school director Kevin Baker. “A redevelopment project across both campuses, Science Park and Ersha Island will transform educational spaces into world-class learning environments.”

A New Heart. The expansion features a new upper elementary school (grades 4 and 5), a dining hall, and a renovated secondary school (grades 6-12). The layout, derived from a comprehensive analysis of AISG's functional needs, divides the campus into three program clusters: academic, arts and culture, and athletics and recreation. A skyway bridge connects these clusters, allowing for easy access and spontaneous interaction between teachers and students. Transparent glass walls on the skyway look out on the adjacent lychee forest, providing a direct connection to nature. The recreational zone includes new facilities, like a six-lane, 25-meter swimming pool; an expanded gym providing separate basketball courts for upper elementary school and secondary school; a running track; fitness rooms; an external climbing wall; and two rooftop spaces for outdoor physical education. There is also a new underground parking lot.

At the heart of the campus is a luminous atrium. Doubling as a vibrant multimedia library, this central hub is equipped with recording studios, creative discussion areas, and cutting-edge digital media suites, fostering an atmosphere of interdisciplinary learning and innovation. A broad social stair connects the three levels and a variety of seating options provide places for group collaboration or individual focus.

Flexibility Meets Function. What sets the campus apart is its dynamic classrooms. These rooms are equipped with folding and sliding partitions and modular furnishings that can easily adapt to diverse teaching styles—from collaborative projects to independent study sessions. Retractable walls allow classrooms to expand, transforming corridor areas into break-out spaces. This allows for a wide range of learning experiences, including roundtable discussions, group activities, and independent study. This adaptable layout empowers teachers and students to explore their creative horizons.

Sustainability stood at the core of the renovation, with a significant portion of the existing infrastructure being reused, reducing the campus's carbon footprint. The designers analyzed the existing building blocks to preserve as much of the structure as possible and minimize new construction. The design is responsive to the local context and climate, optimizing natural light and ventilation. The rooftop recreational areas provide a robust thermal insulation layer for the buildings. Stormwater was mitigated on-site with permeable paving, existing trees were preserved wherever possible, and all new plantings are with native vegetation that is resilient to the climate.

A Blend of Utility and Elegance. Facing the unique challenges of a steep urban site with an active academic calendar, the AISG team skillfully navigated these constraints with extensive research and careful planning. The school adopted a three-phase renovation strategy that deftly balanced construction work with ongoing classes. This approach not only maximized the use of available space but also ensured uninterrupted learning during the renovation.

People-centered Approach. Reflecting its commitment to its students, AISG presents an inviting ambiance. The interiors feature soft, natural tones that evoke the rich colors of the soil with accents of vibrant colors to stimulate imagination and creativity. The building is filled with natural light and provides scenic views of the surrounding orchards and hillside greenery. “In the context of urban renewal in China, many schools need redevelopment,” says Paul Rice, principal and design director at Perkins&Will. “AISG stands as a shining example of what’s achievable in creating a 21st century international education hub.”