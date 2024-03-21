The Veil Convention Center / me+ architect + Atelier tho.A

+ 36

"The Veil" is located in Ho Chi Minh City's northern entryway, on the most attractive inner-city boulevard, and is designed to be a white masterpiece that stands out in the metropolitan context. It is also a multi-purpose international conference center.

The concept was inspired by the bride's veil in her wedding. From the outside, The Veil has numerous segmental, emotive layers that embrace the pathways and provide textures for the structure. From there, it not only creates a lovely space inside, but it also maximizes the reception area. As a result, people engage more frequently in the pre-event space. Because people nowadays mainly worry about the rituals and key events in similar buildings.

The main driving force behind this concept comes from the fact that the investor's operator made most of the decisions on their own and that the structural frame had been completed prior to our arrival. me+ Architects and ThoA are invited with an 11-month budget as decorators, giving the building a splendid cover, which is just a stage of an industrialized chain, but architects proposed a design rather than an interior covering. Back then, the project consisted of a built framework with an event room and reception hall ratio that was three times larger in closed areas than in open spaces. Therefore, there is no room for architects to improve the spatial experience; instead, the task at hand was to improve the buffer space that is already present and provide possibilities for people to interact prior to taking part in the main event at the White Palace ballroom while still ensuring not to affect the requirements raised by the investor.

First, we expanded the space vertically. The building has two reception halls, each measuring 10 by 10 meters in width and height, spaced along the length of two blocks. The challenge was to design a warm, airy, and visually stimulating area that would encourage guests to stay longer and enjoy the meet-and-greet experience. We chose to experiment with materials that can distort perceptions of space; since it is inherently impossible to expand the available space, we decided to experiment with materials that can deceive the perception of space. The drop ceiling is made of polished aluminum panels that capture and reflect the entire space and activities underneath. Thus, the space is twice as high, and guests can discreetly "observe" not only other activities but also themselves through this reflection. In order to further convey a sense of space, the wall in front of the banquet hall is wavy. The harsh industrial architecture now contrasts with the waved finely made wood paneling.

On the opposite side, horizontally, the white-painted perforated steel rolls give off a "semi-translucent" look on the outside, once again “deceiving” the actual size. Space is no longer restricted by its physical dimensions, but by the stimulating impression of the material. Meetings are accepted not just in the halls but also outside in the courtyard. The chiffon fabric of the veil provides a privacy space and separates the event activities from the noisy background of the boulevard, but it is also blurry enough to pique the interest of those on the exterior. This intention makes the journey to the lobby much more attractive and delicate.