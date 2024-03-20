Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  PAYZ House / Alors Studio

PAYZ House / Alors Studio

PAYZ House / Alors Studio

PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Exterior Photography, Door
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Payzac, France
  Architects: Alors Studio
  Area: 80
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FLOS, Schüco
  Lead Architects: Baptiste Fleury, Camille Marchal
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff

Text description provided by the architects. Les Blanches de Payzac is located in a tiny village in the south of Ardèche, where traditional construction still predominates. The existing house, originally built in 2007, contrasts with this vernacular architecture. Setting up in a privileged and isolated plot, the house weaves a close and strong relationship between nature and architecture. Voluntary facing the grand landscape, its oversized glass windows offer generous views towards olive trees, stone pines, and aromatic plants while its concrete facades remind rocks of the surroundings and the tradition of retaining dry stone walls that compose this beautiful and contrasted landscape.

PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Exterior Photography, Door
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Exterior Photography
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff

Formerly built to be a holiday house, its plan is composed of three independent units hosting the different functions of the house and connected only by an exterior path. The project of extension intends to provide a more functional use of the house daily. The project establishes a new entrance and connects, through a long corridor the two main existing blocks. Taking advantage of this new distribution, the project develops additional interior spaces along this corridor.

PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Image 13 of 29
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Image 26 of 29
Plan

Two new bedrooms and a bathroom are added while a reading space is taking place in the void filled in by the intervention. Taking place in the back of the existing house, the project recreates a more intimate atmosphere. On the opposite of the existing façades that offer views toward the horizon, the project looks backward, opening new perspectives to a different panorama. It establishes a new form of interiority and proposes to rediscover a formerly neglected nature. The wide openings frame the existing dry stone walls while the cantilevered slab and concrete passageway, evocate the sloping down terraces on the surrounding and emphasize perspectives. 

PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff

The bedrooms, facing each other, are articulated around a mineral patio. The built-in wooden benches along the windows offer contemplative areas. Above them, the brown sheers fade the daylight from the patio and bring colorful notes to the shades of grey of the floor and ceiling. The general use of rough concrete surfaces looks balanced and softened by wooden elements, giving warmness to the overall. From the outside, the addition is almost invisible.

PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Image 19 of 29
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff
PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Image 5 of 29
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff

The house stays the same, facing the landscape with its quiet shapes. The main entrance on the new concrete façade is highlighted by an imposing steel door and a round concrete shape emerging from the mineral floor. The cantilevered slab on the front, offering shelter during the rainy season, becomes a welcoming element that reinforces the idea of a home. By joining a new block to the others, the house finally finds its completeness. 

PAYZ House / Alors Studio - Image 8 of 29
© Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff

Project gallery

About this office
Alors Studio
Office

