Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages

Project Manager Architect: Lydia Laribi Harzallah

Structural Engineer: Sami Boudhri

Fluid Engineer: Haythem Ben Ameur

City: Sousse

Country: Tunisia

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the urban junction of Sousse, Tunisia, the Polytechnic School of Sousse stands as a symbol of educational progress, subtly blending elements of geographical and urban context into a remarkable architectural design. Designed to accommodate up to 3000 students, this institution sits on a 6800 m² plot, offering a harmonious integration of interior and exterior despite its relative modesty. The central patio, formed by a vast mineral garden, serves as the focal point of the campus, allowing occupants to fully enjoy the outdoor space while fostering social and academic interactions. The corridors, organized around this patio, echo the layout of the great Tunisian medersas, emphasizing the importance of tradition in the design of the establishment.

Originally, the Polytechnic School of Sousse encompasses a multidisciplinary engineering school and an architecture school, symbolizing the fusion of complementary but often distinct disciplines. A strategically integrated footbridge connects the spaces dedicated to architecture and those of the engineering school, reinforcing interdisciplinary cohesion and collaboration between students and faculties. On the South and East facades, terracotta textures evoke local craftsmanship and draw inspiration from the nearby brickworks, symbolizing a deep connection between architecture and its surrounding context. This subtle integration of tradition and modernity is also reflected in the spatial organization of the school, where the various functions of the campus harmoniously interlock to create a balanced architectural composition.

Furthermore, the metaphorical connection between the tradition of the great brickworks of Kalaa Sghira and the claustras adorning the East and South facades of the university is particularly striking. These claustras, meticulously crafted to regulate the intense sunlight, pay homage to the intricate patterns and textures of traditional brickwork, creating a play of light and shadow reminiscent of the region's artisanal heritage. Just as the brickworks have long served as a source of inspiration and livelihood for the local community, the claustras serve as a tangible link between past and present, tradition and innovation, within the architectural language of the Polytechnic School of Sousse.

The Polytechnic School of Sousse thus embodies an ambitious vision of the future of higher education in Tunisia, where tradition meets innovation to shape a dynamic and enriching learning experience. By pushing the boundaries of architectural design and embracing the cultural heritage of its surroundings, this institution is not only a beacon of academic excellence but also a testament to the enduring legacy of the region's craftsmanship and ingenuity.