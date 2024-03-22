Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Tunisia
  5. Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages

Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages

Save

Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Exterior PhotographyPolytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 3 of 15Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 4 of 15Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 5 of 15Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Sousse, Tunisia
  • Project Manager Architect: Lydia Laribi Harzallah
  • Structural Engineer: Sami Boudhri
  • Fluid Engineer: Haythem Ben Ameur
  • City: Sousse
  • Country: Tunisia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Exterior Photography
© Adel Hidar (AH)

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the urban junction of Sousse, Tunisia, the Polytechnic School of Sousse stands as a symbol of educational progress, subtly blending elements of geographical and urban context into a remarkable architectural design. Designed to accommodate up to 3000 students, this institution sits on a 6800 m² plot, offering a harmonious integration of interior and exterior despite its relative modesty. The central patio, formed by a vast mineral garden, serves as the focal point of the campus, allowing occupants to fully enjoy the outdoor space while fostering social and academic interactions. The corridors, organized around this patio, echo the layout of the great Tunisian medersas, emphasizing the importance of tradition in the design of the establishment.

Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 9 of 15
© Adel Hidar (AH)
Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 3 of 15
© Adel Hidar (AH)

Originally, the Polytechnic School of Sousse encompasses a multidisciplinary engineering school and an architecture school, symbolizing the fusion of complementary but often distinct disciplines. A strategically integrated footbridge connects the spaces dedicated to architecture and those of the engineering school, reinforcing interdisciplinary cohesion and collaboration between students and faculties. On the South and East facades, terracotta textures evoke local craftsmanship and draw inspiration from the nearby brickworks, symbolizing a deep connection between architecture and its surrounding context. This subtle integration of tradition and modernity is also reflected in the spatial organization of the school, where the various functions of the campus harmoniously interlock to create a balanced architectural composition.

Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 5 of 15
© Adel Hidar (AH)
Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 15 of 15
Section
Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 4 of 15
© Adel Hidar (AH)

Furthermore, the metaphorical connection between the tradition of the great brickworks of Kalaa Sghira and the claustras adorning the East and South facades of the university is particularly striking. These claustras, meticulously crafted to regulate the intense sunlight, pay homage to the intricate patterns and textures of traditional brickwork, creating a play of light and shadow reminiscent of the region's artisanal heritage. Just as the brickworks have long served as a source of inspiration and livelihood for the local community, the claustras serve as a tangible link between past and present, tradition and innovation, within the architectural language of the Polytechnic School of Sousse.

Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Image 10 of 15
© Adel Hidar (AH)

The Polytechnic School of Sousse thus embodies an ambitious vision of the future of higher education in Tunisia, where tradition meets innovation to shape a dynamic and enriching learning experience. By pushing the boundaries of architectural design and embracing the cultural heritage of its surroundings, this institution is not only a beacon of academic excellence but also a testament to the enduring legacy of the region's craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Save this picture!
Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages - Exterior Photography
© Adel Hidar (AH)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sousse, Tunisia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityTunisia
Cite: "Polytechnic School of Sousse / Atelier Façila - architectures & paysages" 22 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014731/polytechnic-school-of-sousse-atelier-facila-architectures-and-paysages> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags